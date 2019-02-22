At the Post

DAY 16 of 57

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,000

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $199,088

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,632,560

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,831,648

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE 11:20 a.m. Aqueduct; 11:20 a.m. Tampa Bay; 11:30 a.m. Laurel Park; 11:35 a.m. Gulfstream Park; 12:30 p.m. Fairgrounds; 2:45 p.m. Golden Gate; 3 p.m. Santa Anita; 5:05 p.m. Penn National; 5:15 p.m. Turfway Park; 5:25 p.m. Delta Downs; 6 p.m., Charles Town; 6:25 p.m. Daytona Beach (greyhounds); 6:30 p.m. Derby Lane (greyhounds); 7:15 p.m. Sam Houston.

Thursday's star

Stewart Elliott won two races. Elliott won the first race with Determinant ($4.20, $3 and $2.20), covering 11/16 miles in 1:45.82 and the last race with Mo's Mojo, covering 1 mile in 1:39.46.

Intrepid Heart's impressive debut

Todd Pletcher shipped four horses to Oaklawn last week, with the most intriguing being one that had never started. Triple Crown nominee Intrepid Heart didn't let the trainer down, rolling to a 7 ¾-length victory in Monday's third race under Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez.

Intrepid Heart races for Robert and Lawana Low of Springfield, Mo., who purchased the gray son of super sire Tapit for $750,000 at the Ocala Breeders' Sales Co.'s April sale of 2-year-olds in training.

Pletcher and the Lows teamed to win the $900,000 Rebel Stakes (Grade II) and $1 million Arkansas Derby (Grade I) for 3-year-olds last year at Oaklawn with Magnum Moon, whose career debut had come Jan. 13 at Gulfstream Park. Magnum Moon won the Rebel -- his stakes debut -- in his third lifetime start.

"I think it's a wait and see," Pletcher said Monday night, when asked about Intrepid Heart's next race. "I'm not sure that we'll jump into a stake just yet, but at the same time we won't rule anything out."

Intrepid Heart led at every point of call in the mile race, but was pressed most of the way by Better Charge It on the outside. The 4-5 favorite finally shook clear approaching the quarter pole and drew off in the short stretch run to cover the distance over a fast track in 1:38.08. Intrepid Heart had a string of works since late December at Palm Beach Downs in south Florida before being flown to Arkansas Feb. 13. The Lows call Oaklawn their home track.

The $1 million Rebel (Grade II) at 11/16 miles is March 16. The $1 million Arkansas Derby (Grade I) at 11/8 miles is April 13.

Finish lines

The track was rated fast for workouts Thursday morning. ... Millionaire and 2018 Oaklawn allowance winner Bravazo worked 5 furlongs in 1:01 moments after the track opened Thursday morning for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Bravazo is being pointed for the $12 million Dubai World Cup (Grade I) March 30 in the United Arab Emirates. ... Multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Amy's Challenge worked a half-mile in :48 after the renovation break Thursday morning for trainer Mac Robertson. ... Multiple stakes winner and 2018 Remington Park Horse of the Meet Welder is scheduled to arrive this weekend and work Sunday morning, trainer Theresa Sue Luneack said Wednesday afternoon. The plan, Luneack said, is for Oklahoma-based Welder to return for the $150,000 Hot Springs Stakes for older sprinters March 9. ... Southern California-based horses, including Sueno, runner-up in Monday's $500,000 Southwest Stakes (Grade III) for 3-year-olds, were to be flown home Thursday.

Sports on 02/22/2019