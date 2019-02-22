Authorities investigate shooting at Hot Springs National Park overlook

The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen The Whittington Avenue entrance to West Mountain was closed Friday morning as the National Park Service and Hot Springs police investigate a shooting that occurred Thursday night at the West Mountain overlook.

Authorities are investigating a shooting within Hot Springs National Park.

The National Park Service said the shooting happened Thursday evening at the West Mountain Overlook.

Park Superintendent Laura Miller told the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record on Thursday night that one person was taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven't said what led to the shooting.

The park service said in a statement that it doesn't believe there's an ongoing threat to public safety, though it did close a few trails in the area.

The park service declined to comment beyond its initial statement Friday morning.