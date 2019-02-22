Better second half propels Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Dana Evans and No. 4 Louisville knew they hadn't played their game in the first half at Virginia.

The Cardinals heard about it at halftime, then got back to doing what they do best in a 71-49 victory Thursday night.

"I think our tempo was much better" after halftime, Evans said after leading Louisville with 13 points. "We rebounded the ball a lot better and we just pushed it up the floor and I think our defense turned into easy transition points."

The Cardinals forced 18 turnovers and enjoyed a 20-2 advantage in points off takeaways and a 12-2 edge on fast break points.

"We got easy transition points instead of running sets," Evans said

The Cardinals (24-2, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) took command with a 16-0 run spanning halftime and bounced back from a loss in their previous game against No. 14 Miami on Sunday. Coach Jeff Walz was pleased with how his team came out after halftime.

"We did not shoot the ball very well and we did not do a great job of trying to give effort to get some rebounds" in the first half, he said, noting that Virginia outrebounded his team 23-11 over the first 20 minutes. "We got emotional and finally, once we calmed down, we started to do some things defensively like we had talked about."

Asia Durr added 12 points, Sam Fuehring 11 and Bionca Dunham and Kylee Shook had 10 each for the Cardinals.

Jocelyn Willoughby had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead Virginia (10-16, 4-9) and Lisa Jablonowski had 13. The Cavaliers led 28-25 at halftime, but Louisville scored the first 12 points after halftime to open a 37-28 lead. They wound up outscoring the Cavaliers 46-21 in the second half.

"Against a team like Louisville, the No. 4 team in the country, you have to be almost perfect," first-year Virginia Coach Tina Thompson said. "In the first half, we were close, but it's a 40-minute game."

Virginia was seeking its first victory against a ranked team since it beat No. 4 Florida State 60-51 on Feb. 16, 2017.

The Cardinals arrived averaging 79.2 points and having topped 100 three times but struggled in the first half. Leading scorer Asia Durr missed six of her seven shots and the team was 11 for 32 (34.4 percent) in the half, including just 3 for 16 from three-point range.

After halftime, they made 16 of 28 shots (66.7 percent) and 7 of 11 from beyond the three-point arc.

"It was pretty frustrating, but it was our doing," Willoughby said of the Cardinals game-changing run. "It was really our turnovers that led to their transition points and that gave them the momentum to knock down some of those shots that they weren't hitting earlier."

In other Top 25 women's games Thursday, Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points to become Notre Dame's all-time leading scorer as the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish routed Duke 89-61. ... Anriel Howard scored 21 points, Jordan Danberry added 20 and Teaira McCowan scored 15 in No. 6 Mississippi State's 80-66 victory over Mississippi. ... Kaila Charles made a buzzer-beating layup to cap a furious comeback by No. 8 Maryland, which never led until that final basket sealed a 71-69 victory over Minnesota. ... Aislinn Konig scored 14 points and handed out six assists to help No. 9 North Carolina State breeze to an easy 80-46 victory over Wake Forest. ... Bendu Yeaney scored with 3.8 seconds left and blocked a potential game-winning shot to lift Indiana to a 75-73 upset of No. 10 Iowa. Zykera Rice scored 15 points and Laura Stockton added 13 while moving into third place on No. 15 Gonzaga's career assist list as the Bulldogs defeated Santa Clara 74-61. ... Freshman Rhyne Howard and senior Taylor Murray scored 17 points apiece and No. 16 Kentucky ended a nine-game losing streak against No. 13 South Carolina, beating the Gamecocks 65-57. ... Taylor Emery scored 24 points and Aisha Sheppard added 17, including the go-ahead three-pointer, and Virginia Tech upset No. 14 Miami 73-65, ending a string of 15 consecutive losses to the Hurricanes. ... Emily Engstler scored 13 of her career-high 17 points in the first half and No. 18 Syracuse coasted to an 82-50 victory over Pittsburgh. Kayla Wells scored a career-high 29 points, Chennedy Carter had 28 and No. 21 Texas A&M defeated Tennessee 79-62. ... Ciara Duffy scored 16 points and Monica Arens 12, with both sinking four three-pointers, and No. 23 South Dakota avenged its only Summit League loss this season with a 73-58 victory over Denver.

SEC WOMEN

GEORGIA 93, ARKANSAS 83

Georgia (15-10, 6-6 SEC) used an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter to take control against the University of Arkansas (16-10, 5-7) on Thursday at Stegman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Trailing by one at the end of the first quarter, the Razorbacks tied the game twice early in the second quarter. Malica Monk hit a jumper with 4:53 left in the first half to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 32-31 before Georgia went on its run. Nearly two minutes later, Donnetta Johnson's jumper gave Georgia a 40-31 lead with 2:58 remaining. A'Tayanna Gaulden's layup with 2:11 left ended the run and trimmed the lead to 40-33. Johnson's tip-in with 1:24 left in the half gave the Bulldogs a 45-33 lead, but the Razorbacks went on a run, capped by Alexis Tolefree's three-pointer with 24 seconds remaining, giving Georgia a 45-38 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to start the second half, taking a 52-38 lead just over a minute into the half after Maya Calwell hit two free throws. The lead grew to 16 points during the third quarter, but the Razorbacks ralled and a Gaulden layup ended the quarter to cut the lead to 64-54. Chelsea Dungee hit 1 of 2 free throws, and a Kiara Williams layup with 7:49 remaining cut the lead to 69-65. Monk hit a layup with 7:06 left that kept the lead at four points at 71-67, but that's as close as the Razorbacks would come.

Dungee led Arkansas with 18 points, going 4 of 15 from the floor. Tolefree had 17 points for the Razorbacks, while Williams poured in 15 and Gaulden chipped in with 12. Caliya Robinson scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor to lead the Bulldogs. Que Morrison scored 16 for Georgia, Gabby Connally added 14, while Taja Cole and Maya Caldwell contributed 12 each.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 7 MICHIGAN 69, MINNESOTA 60

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jordan Poole scored 22 points to lead a long-range shooting spree by seventh-ranked Michigan and the Wolverines beat Minnesota to set up a weekend matchup against rival Michigan State for first place in the Big Ten.

Jon Teske had 17 points and seven rebounds and Ignas Brazdeikis added 10 points for the Wolverines (24-3, 13-3). They are tied with the Spartans at the top of the conference, with Purdue a half-game behind.

Jordan Murphy (18 points, 15 rebounds) and Daniel Oturu (18 points, 12 rebounds) gave the Gophers (17-10, 7-9) plenty of production in the paint, but they missed nine of 10 attempts from three-point range.

