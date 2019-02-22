Case against UA professor goes to drug treatment court

FAYETTEVILLE -- A criminal case against a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville professor has been moved to a drug treatment court.

Justin Murphy Nolan, an anthropology professor, will have felony drug charges dismissed if he successfully completes drug court requirements, according to a transfer order filed Thursday in Washington County Circuit Court.

Nolan, 47, is on paid administrative leave from the university, UA spokesman Steve Voorhies said.

A day after his arrest in April, Nolan stepped down as chairman of the university's Department of Anthropology. He joined the UA faculty in 2002, according to information from the university's website.

Court documents show Nolan was charged with two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, as well as a felony count of using a communication device "in furtherance of committing felony controlled substance transactions."

Nolan was also charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms related to possessing a controlled substance while having two pistols, a shotgun and a rifle, a court document states. The charge is also a felony.

The charging document filed in court states that all six criminal counts took place "on or about February 16, 2018." The document says that drugs possessed on the felony counts include Adderall and Phentermine, while marijuana is listed on a misdemeanor charge.

The order Thursday signed by 4th Judicial Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay states that "successful completion of all the requirements of Drug Court will result in dismissal" of the criminal case.

The voluntary program in Washington County Drug Treatment and Diversion Court aims to give defendants "full access to a continuum of treatment, rehabilitation, and related services, based on his/her specific needs," the order states. An assessment is made through the Department of Probation and Parole upon program entry, the order states.

Nolan did not respond to an email sent Thursday afternoon.

