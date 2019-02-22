Elite corner planning Arkansas trip

One of the nation’s top cornerbacks is planning to visit Arkansas in late March because of his respect for the coaching staff.

Dwight McGlothern, Jr., 6-2,185 of Cedar Hill, (Texas) Trinity Christian, likes what Coach Chad Morris and his staff are doing in Fayetteville and the 2019 recruiting class illustrates that.

“The coaching staff is very cool, I see what they’re doing,” McGlothern said. “The program wasn’t like it was now, especially the recruiting class.”

Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State,Oklahoma, Georgia and numerous others have extended scholarship offers to McGlothern.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 8 cornerback and the No. 105 overall prospect in the nation. He’s being recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden.

“They want to win, I want to win,” he said. “They can see I can get this 2020 class going and better the program.”

McGlothern had 26 catches for 751 yards, 8 touchdowns and 13 tackles and 3 interceptions as a junior. He also returned 6 kickoffs for 192 yards.

He’s looking forward to spending time with Smith during his upcoming visit while also seeing living arrangements for the student-athletes.

“I want to be around the DB coach and just create a relationship,” McGlothern said.

His relationship with Smith will be important going forward.

“He’s a great coach and trying to make a change,” McGlothern said. “He wants the secondary to be lock down.”