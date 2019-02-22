Flash flood watch set, severe storms possible Saturday in state, National Weather Service says

Storms expected to move through Arkansas on Saturday have the potential to turn severe, especially over the southeast half of the state, forecasters said Friday.

The National Weather Service said damaging winds are the primary threat with storms expected in the late morning and early afternoon, but tornadoes will also be possible.

"Any cells that develop ahead of the main area of storms will carry an increased risk of tornadoes," the weather service noted.

Parts of southeast and eastern Arkansas are under an enhanced risk for severe weather while the Little Rock area is under a slight risk.

Showers and thunderstorms are also possible Friday, though the weather service said the threat for severe storms then is "generally low."

Parts of the state may see 3 inches of additional rainfall through Saturday night, forecasters said. More than two dozen counties, including Pulaski, are under a flash flood watch.