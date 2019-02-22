State Capitol news in brief

Republican Sens. Scott Flippo (left) of Bull Shoals and Alan Clark of Lonsdale confer Thursday in the state Senate.

Funds for vets home clear budget panel

A legislative panel on Thursday endorsed Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request to transfer $750,000 in rainy-day funds to the state Department of Veterans Affairs for repairs and maintenance for the veterans home in Fayetteville.

The Joint Budget Committee's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended the full budget committee approve the request.

State Veterans Affairs agency Director Nate Todd indicated the department needs to buy beds and furniture and to enhance the facility, which hasn't seen any improvements since 2006, said Kathy Schmidt, senior legislative analyst for the Bureau of Legislative Research.

"When the governor toured the facility mid last year, he had seen the disrepair and some items that needed to be replaced and he had made that commitment to the home to do that," said Andrew Branch, the department's chief financial officer. He said the home was getting to a critical point in which if another bed breaks, "we don't have enough beds for residents."

"We have 108 beds authorized, but we usually run in the mid-80s as far as number of residents," he said.

"I think [the problems have] been known for probably several years. They just didn't have expected funding to pay for it so they didn't make the request [in the budget]."

Duncan Baird, the state's budget administrator, said it is a one-time funding need that is separate from the facility's operating budget.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate backs bill on homeless pupils

The Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would authorize school districts to give consent for medical care for homeless students.

The Senate's 34-0 vote sent Senate Bill 340 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, to the House for further action.

The bill would allow a school district's homeless services liaison to give consent for a student under age 18 who is considered homeless under federal law and not living with a parent or guardian or in state custody.

It would change state law that requires such consent to come from a parent or guardian except under certain circumstances, such as when the child is pregnant or has been emancipated by a court.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate votes 27-1 for sex-offender bill

The Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would allow people convicted of sex offenses not to register with the state if their victim was under age 18 and the offender was no more than three years older, under certain conditions.

The conditions would be that a court determines that there was no evidence of force, compulsion, threat or intimidation in the commission of the sex offense and the court does not otherwise order registration under Arkansas Code Annotated 12-12-903 (B) (i).

Senate Bill 351, by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, was approved 27-1 and goes to the House.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Female-mutiliation measure advances

Legislation that would make unlawful the genital mutilation of a minor female sailed through the Senate on Thursday.

The Senate's 34-0 vote sent Senate Bill 318 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, to the House.

The bill would make the mutilation a Class C felony. The mutilation would be defined as a procedure that involves the partial or total removal or harm of external female genitalia.

Davis said 27 other states have approved similar laws.

"We must end this practice" that causes infection, bleeding and death in some cases, she said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill on applying DWI law to tractors OK'd

The House on Thursday approved a new definition for "motor vehicle" under the state's driving-while-intoxicated law.

House Bill 1411 by Rep. LeAnne Burch, D-Monticello, intends to clarify that operators of farm equipment and four-wheelers involved in fatal or near-fatal accidents must have their blood-alcohol levels tested, Burch said.

Burch said current law is ambiguous for law enforcement when it comes to motorized forms of transportation like ATVs and tractors.

The bill, if passed, would be called "Jacob's Law," named after a man killed in a farming accident.

-- Hunter Field

House panel favors jobless-tax proposal

A bill designed to stop a maneuver used by some businesses to delay paying unemployment taxes cleared a House committee on Thursday.

Under Senate Bill 303, a report used to calculate the taxes owed will be considered late if it initially shows that no wages were paid during a quarter and is then amended more than 20 days after the deadline to show wages that were paid.

Pamela Vance, assistant director for unemployment insurance at the state Department of Workforce Services, said some firms routinely submit forms on behalf of large employers showing no wages were paid, and then later file amendments, to avoid a penalty for late payments.

Sponsored by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, and Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, the bill passed 34-0 in the Senate on Tuesday and cleared the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor in a voice vote on Thursday. It next goes to the full House.

-- Andy Davis

Democrat objects to elections bill

Legislation that attempts to link the identification of noncitizens in jury rolls and among registered voters drew a rebuke from House Minority Leader Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, who accused Republicans of using a double standard with regards to fiscal accountability.

Blake said his issue lay in the fact that House Bill 1388, by Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, was presented to the House without a fiscal impact statement on the state's cost.

Gonzales' bill would require that circuit clerks notify a county elections registrar whenever they identify someone in a jury pool who is a noncitizen.

Blake said he has been required to provide a fiscal impact statement whenever he files a bill on elections administration.

Legislative records show that Blake filed a bill to set up automatic voter registration in 2017, with an estimated cost of $42,000.

Blake asked on the House floor why HB1388 had no such statement. Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, moved to suspend the rules requiring a statement.

The House voted 69-21 to suspend the rules and 73-16 to pass HB1388.

Blake noted that noncitizens are already barred from voting and serving on juries, and called the decision to move forward without a fiscal impact statement "mind-boggling."

"It's a bill that does nothing, that may cost money," Blake said.

-- John Moritz

A Section on 02/22/2019