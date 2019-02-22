• Anthony Ambrose, Newark, N.J.'s public safety director, called the situation "irresponsible and heinous" after police had to use Narcan, the opioid-overdose antidote, to revive a 57-year-old school bus driver whose bus, carrying a dozen special-needs children, bumped into a tree.

• Michelle Sutherland, 45, a New York woman who mimicked a chest-exposed figure on Virginia's state seal by exposing her breast outside the state Capitol in Richmond during a protest in support of the Equal Rights Amendment, is being held without bail on an indecent-exposure charge.

• Jeff Dorson, director of the Humane Society of Louisiana, said 16 horses in this year's Mardi Gras parades will be up for adoption, part of a program that so far has saved 32 horses from being sold at auctions or for slaughter.

• Dale Massad, 68, the mayor of Port Richey, Fla., a former doctor who lost his license in 1992, is accused of firing two shots at sheriff's deputies who raided his home to arrest him on allegations of practicing medicine without a license.

• Raymond McManness, 51, of Olathe, Kan., arrested on first-degree murder and mistreatment charges in the death of his 75-year-old mother who had dementia and weighed 58 pounds when she died, told investigators that he didn't seek medical care for her because she refused to see doctors.

• Jennifer Azizian, 43, of Priceville, Ala., was arrested on four counts of burglary after police say she researched obituaries and broke into the homes of people who were attending relatives' funerals.

• Schuyler Sutton, 28, accused of slapping a server's rear end as he fled a restaurant in Seaford, Del., to skip out on a bill, barricaded himself in a nearby hotel and armed himself with a hunting-style bow and arrow before surrendering to police to face theft and other charges.

• David Reiter, 50, a Presbyterian church administrator in South Park, Pa., was charged with theft, forgery and receiving stolen property after he was accused of stealing $1.2 million to pay for vacations, sports tickets and other personal expenses.

• Whitney Westerfield, a Republican Kentucky state senator, who introduced a bill making it illegal in the state to possess anatomically correct dolls or robots that resemble minors and are meant for sexual purposes, saw the bill pass in the Senate and now head to the House.

