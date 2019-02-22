Man faces charge in toddler's slaying

A man accused of killing his fiancee's 2-year-old daughter in November faces a murder charge, authorities said.

Jordan Shreeve, 34, was charged in the death of the child after his arrest last week at a Van Buren hotel, according to the Police Department.

Authorities said the girl was found dead Nov. 8 in her mother's home in the 2200 block of Granite Circle in Van Buren.

An autopsy revealed the child suffered severe head trauma. The death was later ruled a homicide and police charged Shreeve with first-degree murder.

A Van Buren police spokesman said Tuesday that the department is investigating what led to the toddler's death.

Police said Shreeve left the state for three months and was arrested when he returned from Michigan.

He remained in the Crawford County jail Thursday ahead of a court hearing this week, the sheriff's office said.

State Desk on 02/22/2019