New vote ordered in N.C. race for House

Josh Lawson (left), chief counsel for the North Carolina Board of Elections, shows Mark Harris a document Thursday in Raleigh on the fourth day of a hearing on voting irregularities in the House district election in which Harris was running as the Republican candidate.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's Board of Elections on Thursday ordered a new election in the nation's last undecided congressional race after the Republican candidate conceded his lead was tainted by evidence of ballot-tampering by political operatives working for him.

The board voted 5-0 in favor of a do-over in the mostly rural 9th Congressional District but did not immediately set a date.

In moving to order a new election, board Chairman Bob Cordle cited "the corruption, the absolute mess with the absentee ballots."

The board action came after GOP candidate Mark Harris dropped his bid to be declared the winner and instead called for a new election. He reversed course on the fourth day of a board hearing at which investigators and witnesses detailed evidence of ballot fraud by operatives on his payroll.

"Through the testimony I've listened to over the past three days, I believe a new election should be called," Harris said. "It's become clear to me that the public's confidence in the 9th District seat general election has been undermined to an extent that a new election is warranted."

At the same time, Harris denied any knowledge of the alleged illegal practices used by those working on his behalf.

Harris left the hearing room without answering questions. It was not immediately clear whether he intends to run in a new election.

The Democrat in the race, Dan McCready, hailed the board decision as "a great step forward for democracy in North Carolina."

"From the moment the first vote was stolen in North Carolina, from the moment the first voice was silenced by election fraud, the people have deserved justice," McCready, the Harvard-educated founder of a solar energy company, said in a statement.

The decision could leave the congressional seat empty for months, perhaps until the fall, board attorney Josh Lawson said. New primaries will be held in addition to a new general election, with the dates set by the Elections Board.

Harris' reversal and the board's subsequent decision averted the possibility of a drawn-out court battle, had either candidate disagreed with the outcome of the hearing. The move also spared the new Democratic leadership of the House from having to intervene under its constitutional power to decide who can be seated as a member.

Harris led McCready by 905 votes out of about 280,000 cast last fall in a district that includes part of Charlotte and extends eastward through several counties along the southern edge of the state. But the state refused to certify the outcome as allegations surfaced that Harris political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless may have tampered with mail-in absentee ballots.

According to testimony and other findings detailed at the hearing, Dowless conducted an illegal "ballot-harvesting" operation: He and his assistants gathered up absentee ballots from voters by offering to put them in the mail.

Dowless' workers in rural Bladen County testified that they were directed to collect blank or incomplete ballots, forge signatures on them and even fill in votes for local candidates.

It is against the law in North Carolina for anyone other than the voter or a family member to handle someone's completed ballot.

Dowless, who refused to testify before the board, has not been charged with any crimes in connection with the 2018 election, nor have any of his workers, who were often friends or relatives.

Harris, former pastor of a Baptist church, testified that Dowless had assured him that he wouldn't collect absentee ballots in violation of state law.

"I'll never forget. He said it again and again. He said, 'We do not take the ballot,'" the candidate testified. Harris also insisted: "Neither I nor any of the leadership of my campaign were aware of or condoned the improper activities that have been testified to in this hearing."

Dowless was a "good ole boy" who "ate, slept and drank" politics and was recommended to him by a former state judge, Harris said. He met Dowless in 2017 at a local furniture store in the 9th District, and the two, along with other Republicans, sat on couches in the store's showroom so that Dowless could describe his absentee-ballot operation.

Harris had heard that Dowless was responsible for delivering an overwhelming share of the absentee ballot vote in the 2016 Republican primary for Todd Johnson, which Harris had lost to the incumbent at the time, Robert Pittenger. Harris was still smarting that he had lost to Pittenger by so few votes, and believed that if he had hired Dowless that year, he would have won.

"I turned to [Dowless] and said, 'Well, what makes you so special? What is it that you do?'" Harris recalled.

Harris said Dowless explained to him that his operation was strictly legal. He would hire workers who would collect ballot request forms from voters, and then return once actual ballots had been sent out and help the voters fill out and mail the ballots. "We don't touch the ballots," Harris recalled the operative saying.

Harris claimed very little knowledge about the inner workings of his campaign, which he said was handled primarily by his campaign consultant, Andy Yates of Red Dome Group. Yates completed two days of testimony on Wednesday.

Harris admitted hiring Dowless over warnings from his son, John Harris.

The younger Harris, a federal prosecutor, testified Wednesday about the warnings he offered his father in phone calls and emails that he believed the operative had broken the law in a previous election.

While Dowless was known for getting results, he went to prison in the 1990s for fraud and was dogged by suspicions of political chicanery in his get-out-the-vote efforts in 2016.

Mark Harris said he didn't follow his son's advice in part because John Harris was just 27 years old at the time and added that the younger Harris is "a little judgmental and has a little taste of arrogance and some other things. And I'm very proud of him and love him with all my heart."

On Wednesday, John Harris, now 29, said he offered the advice to his father as he considered whether to hire Dowless to run his absentee-ballot program in the 2018 congressional race. He conveyed similar concerns to Yates, he said.

John Harris emphasized his belief that his parents did not know of Dowless' alleged tactics, but he also acknowledged in testimony that they "wanted" to believe Dowless -- perhaps against their better judgment.

The congressional seat has been in Republican hands since 1963.

The Elections Board is made up of three Democrats and two Republicans.

Information for this article was contributed by Emery P. Dalesio of The Associated Press; by Alan Blinder of The New York Times; and by Amy Gardner of The Washington Post.

A Section on 02/22/2019