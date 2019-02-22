No. 12 Hogs down Trojans in series opener

USC pitcher Quentin Longrie’s second start against the University of Arkansas baseball team didn’t go as well for him as the first.

The No. 12 Razorbacks (4-0) scored four runs off Longrie in three innings and got strong relief appearances from sophomore right-hander Kole Ramage and junior left-handed closer Matt Cronin to beat the Trojans 6-3 on Thursday night at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game series.

Longrie, a senior left-hander, went 7 1/3 innings and held the Razorbacks to one run in USC’s 3-1 victory at Fayetteville last season.

Ramage threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings after the Trojans pulled within 6-3 in the fourth inning to pick up the victory and Cronin struck out all four batters he faced to finish the game and earn his first save of the season.

Arkansas sophomore shortstop Casey Martin hit a three-run, two-out double in the second inning off Longrie to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead.

After Longrie loaded the bases with walks to Casey Opitz, Jacob Nesbit and Christian Franklin and got the inning’s second out when Jack Kenley reached on a fielder’s choice, he got ahead of Martin 0-2.

Martin then worked the count to 3-2 and fouled off a pitch before hitting a double to left-center field and clear the bases.

The Razorbacks made it 5-0 in the third inning. Trevor Ezell reached first base on an error, went to third on a double by Dominic Fletcher and scored on an RBI single by Matt Goodheart. Fletcher then scored on a sacrifice fly by Opitz.

Franklin walked again in the fourth inning and came around to score on an error to make it 6-0.

USC (2-2) cut Arkansas’ lead to 6-3 in the fourth inning when the Trojans scored 3 runs without a hit, but took advantage of 3 walks and 3 hit batters.

Razorbacks freshman left-hander Patrick Wicklander came in for starter Cody Scroggins with the bases loaded and two outs and hit Brady Shockley, then walked John Thomas and Matthew Acosta for the three USC runs.

Ramage replaced Wicklander and struck out Chase Busher to end the inning.

Scroggins, a junior right-hander, went 3 2/3 innings and had 8 strikeouts while allowing 3 runs, 1 hit, 2 walks and 2 hit batters.

Junior right-hander Isaiah Campbell will start against Kyle Hurt when the Razorbacks and Trojans play at 8 tonight.