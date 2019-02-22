O-line target plans return trips after visiting the Hogs

Offensive lineman Brady Ward and running back Jordon Ingram wrapped up their visits to Arkansas a little after noon on Friday.

They arrived in Fayetteville Thursday night.

Ward, 6-7, 310 pounds, of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal, liked what he saw of Arkansas and the Sam Walton College of Business.

“I really enjoyed my visit,” Ward said. “I thought the campus was beautiful and I liked the people there. I was shown around campus and was shown the facilities. Towards the end they took me to see the buildings where I would go for business.”

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon, North Carolina and others. The trip to Fayetteville won’t be his last.

“I will definitely be coming back for more visits,” Ward said.

Wanting to spending time with offensive one coach Dustin Fry is part of the reason for his desire to visit again.

“I feel like I got along with him very well and I definitely had a good time getting to know him a little more,” Ward said.

He and Ingram are now headed to visit Oklahoma. Ward said his parents also liked the Hogs.

“They really liked the campus, facilities, and coaches,” he said. “They definitely like Arkansas.”

Ingram, who had 246 carries for 1,526 yards, 20 touchdowns as a junior, has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, LSU, Kansas, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others.