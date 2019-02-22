Little Rock police officer hit by vehicle after traffic stop fatally shoots suspect

A Little Rock police officer fatally shot a suspect after a vehicle accelerated toward and hit the officer on Friday morning, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. after the officer — whose name wasn't immediately released — stopped a vehicle that was believed to be stolen near 12th and Rodney Parham Road, which is just south of Interstate 630.

The vehicle stopped but then accelerated and hit the officer, who opened fire and fatally shot the suspect, acting police chief Wayne Bewley said at the scene. The officer's condition wasn't immediately known.

Officers removed a woman from the passenger seat of the car who was not injured, officials said.

Travis Caudell, a sales manager at a nearby printing business, said he heard at least 10 gun shots and saw an officer near a black Honda. He said he saw the car slowly coast and hit a fence.

The deadly police shooting marks Little Rock's 11th homicide of the year.

It also comes just days after an officer opened fire early Sunday in the area of West 28th and Longcoy streets. Police in that case said an officer returned fire after a gunman turned and shot toward the officer.

Tyler Deshawn Ashford, 18, was identified as the suspect after he sought treatment two days later for a gunshot wound to the leg.