Police: Coach let teen shock player

A high school baseball coach in Northwest Arkansas is accused of allowing a student to shock a teammate with a stun gun and letting players smoke during team practices, authorities said.

The Prairie Grove Police Department confirmed that it cited Chris Mileham on Thursday for child endangerment after accusations that he let a student use a stun gun on a fellow player during baseball practice.

Police Capt. Jeff O'Brien said a student joked that he would "rather be Tased" than perform running drills at a recent practice. He said the citation says that Mileham allowed a student to grab a stun gun from a car and use it on the student.

Police said the accusations came from an anonymous tipster who also told them that Mileham allowed players to smoke and vape during practices.

Superintendent Reba Holmes told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she received a resignation letter from Mileham on Thursday afternoon, and she declined further comment.

Police said they reviewed a video that captured the student using the stun gun.

Mileham faces a misdemeanor child endangerment charge, which carries a maximum $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

State Desk on 02/22/2019