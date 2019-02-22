Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Patriots owner Robert Kraft solicited prostitute

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:17 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption This Oct. 11, 2015 photo shows New England Patriots Chairman and CEO, Robert Kraft talking with others on the field as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

JUPITER, Fla. — Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor.

Jupiter police told reporters Friday that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn't been arrested. A warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta. The team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • Morebeer
    February 22, 2019 at 11:32 a.m.

    The old widower still getting it done at 77. Should encourage Brady to keep going. Wonder who did the soliciting, though.

  • RBear
    February 22, 2019 at 11:40 a.m.

    Looks like Trump's buddy is up to sexual shenanigans like Trump was.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT