Police think bones found near I-40 in central Arkansas are missing man's

Authorities said they are investigating whether human remains found off a road in Conway are those of a man who disappeared more than three years ago.

A man discovered what appeared to be a human skull Monday evening on the city's north side, the Conway Police Department said.

Officers searched an area off Stone Road, just north of Interstate 40, the next day and found more skeletal remains, officials said.

Police said in a statement that they believe the remains are a man who hasn't been heard from since 2015. The statement didn't identify the man.

Authorities posted photos of investigators searching a wooded and grassy area blocked off by police tape.

The state Crime Lab is reviewing the remains to identify the person.

Police said they don't suspect foul play.

State Desk on 02/22/2019