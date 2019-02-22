Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Willow Moon in the fourth

BEST BET Lovely Flash in the sixth

LONG SHOT Smellin Candy in the eighth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 1 of 9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 44-135 (32.6 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $22,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

***CAPITAL LETTERS encountered traffic trouble in upper-stretch in a deceptive seventh-place finish. He is taking a significant drop in class, and he has wet-track ability. JOEY B ships from Turfway Park on the heels of a determined victory against $5,000 rivals, and he does have a good record on dirt surfaces. FROST OR FRIPPERY has won two of his last four starts at Turfway, and his recent Beyer figures are on par with the top selection.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Capital Letters WDeLaCruz Quartarolo 9-5

7 Joey B Cachari Shorter 7-2

2 Frost Or Frippery Court Barkley 3-1

4 Camalus Lara Campbell 5-1

5 Diamondmaze Thompson Smith 10-1

6 Justenufftuff Ulloa Williamson 10-1

3 Dynabeaver Eramia Martin 12-1

2 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

***ALL AROUND had to overcome a slow start in a fast-closing fourth-place career debut, which is encouraging for a stable that puts little emphasis on contending with first-timers. Moreover, this appears a pretty weak bunch. ALEX'S HEIGHTS is a first-time starter from a stable that boasts a good win percentage with this kind, and the presence of a go-to rider is a plus. MORE THAN STATURE is another unraced colt with solid works, and the leading rider hits at a good win percentage for this stable.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 All Around Eramia Von Hemel 5-2

6 Alex's Heights Hill Catalano 3-1

3 More Than Stature Santana Moquett 5-1

7 Trail Boss Elliott Holthus 7-2

2 Ikon Who Wethey Dixon 10-1

8 Pop's Classic Ride Vazquez Villafranco 10-1

4 Conspicuous Box Quinonez Von Hemel 10-1

5 Spect No Mercy Borel Lukas 12-1

3 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $40,000

***DOUBLE TUFF finished 2018 with a pair of competitive restricted stake finishes at Indiana. He appears to be working smartly for his return, and he is one-half of a tough Robertino Diodoro-trained entry. SOUTHSIDER tired after pressing a fast pace in his 2019 debut. He is taking a drop in class and may be able to lead this field a long way. MUSICAL AMERICA does not possess sprinter's speed, but he consistently earns Beyer figures that put him close at the finish against these.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1a Double Tuff Mojica Diodoro 8-5

7 Southsider Elliott Williamson 6-1

2 Musical America Santana Sharp 7-2

1 Strong Side Cohen Diodoro 8-5

6 Long Station Eramia Holthus 7-2

5 Sharp Art Thompson Vance 6-1

4 Dark Arden Court Barkley 12-1

3 Red Clay Magic Valdivia Hobby 12-1

4 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

***WILLOW MOON set a fast early pace in an encouraging third-place debut effort, and she is dropping from an open to a state-bred maiden-claimer. TIGER BAIT is a first-timer with several good 4-furlong breezes for winning trainer Karl Broberg, and he gets in light with an apprentice rider aboard. CADILLAC MAGIC possesses good early speed, and the experienced filly is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Willow Moon Felix Mason 3-1

5 Tiger Bait Lara Broberg 5-1

2x Cadillac Magic Thompson Nicks 12-1

4 Suspect the Worst Eramia Jackson 6-1

3 Banker Nita Birzer Smith 4-1

1a Button Mushroom WDeLaCruz Hornsby 3-1

11 Tommie Trucker Quinonez Pish 8-1

10 Rocket First Morales Martin 12-1

9 Miss Emerson FDe La Cruz Martin 10-1

2 Suspicious Lady Esquilin Nicks 12-1

7 Hamazing Honor Cabrera Caldwell 12-1

8 Vansflyingcowgirl Riquelme Garcia 15-1

6 M. Macanudo Slew Richard Williams 20-1

5 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

**ROCKING SHOES showed early speed when finishing fourth behind a heavily favored winner in her local debut. She was claimed by the leading trainer and is taking a hidden drop in class. SASSY OLIVIA ANN finished no worse than fourth this fall/winter at Remington Park, and she figures to appreciate a drop into restricted company. SHE'S TOO COOL broke last and raced wide in a deceptive return from a long vacation, and she too is facing Arkansas-bred rivals for the first time this season.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Rocking Shoes Santana Asmussen 8-5

11 Sassy Olivia Ann Cabrera Martin 9-2

6 She's too Cool Quinonez McKellar 6-1

3 Spunky Town Birzer Smith 4-1

8 Seaside Surprise Felix Nicks 20-1

4 She's a Queen Loveberry Milligan 15-1

5 Primary First Canchari Martin 12-1

9 Tincure Creek McMahon Hale 20-1

7 Trintrin Richard Jackson 20-1

10 Chloe Creek Fuentes Hale 20-1

1 Sadie Be Mine Court Lozano 20-1

6 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

***LOVELY FLASH competed in the most productive race of the season Jan. 25, and the lightly raced filly is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time and figures difficult to catch. SPECIAL TRIP has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures, while competing at a higher level in New York and Florida. However, the first-time dirt runner has not raced since August and may be a clear underlay. DUCHES OF GRACE showed several good breezes leading up to her career debut, and she has a high percentage trainer-rider combination.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Lovely Flash Thompson Jones 7-2

8 Special Trip Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

3 Duches of Grace Santana Moquett 5-1

6 Veiled Vixen Valdivia Hobby 9-2

1 Traci's Greeley Borel Thomas 4-1

4 Battleship Mary Wethey Young 10-1

7 Call the Shots Birzer Jacquot 8-1

2 Morning Belle Elliott Hobby 15-1

7 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

***BIG GUY IAN set a swift pace and held on to win a fast $8,000 claiming race in his first local start, and he is a consistent sprinter with the class to move up and win a third consecutive race. IMPERATORE was competing with a defeating better last summer in New York, and he figures to bounce back after a dull performance running 7 furlongs against better at Gulfstream. SUPER TOUCH defeated $16,000 claimers just two races back at Del Mar, and he was claimed out of his first Oaklawn race by sharp trainer Brad Cox.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Big Guy Ian Mojica Loy 2-1

3 Imperatore Cohen Diodoro 5-2

4 Super Touch FDe La Cruz Cox 5-1

6 Weast Hill Santana Stuart 6-1

5 Iter Bridgmohan Mason 8-1

1 Rock n' Candy Birzer Smith 6-1

7 Rolin With Olin Sanjur Mullins 20-1

8 Colonel Pike Morales Sims 15-1

8 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

*SMELLIN CANDY has not raced since April, but he finished 2018 with a decisive 7-length victory over this track, and his last four workouts have been good. GUSKA MON SHOES won his ninth race at Oaklawn in his return Feb. 8, and the horse-for-course thrives on fast and wet tracks. BOGEY finished second behind the Guska as the second betting choice. He is at the top of his game and a logical late threat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Smellin Candy Roman Hornsby 10-1

6 Guska Mon Shoes Vazquez Villafranco 9-5

8 Bogey Quinonez Witt 3-1

10 Rock City Roadhog Loveberry Westermann 9-2

7 Bandit Point Harr Cline 12-1

3 Bud Ro Elliott Vance 10-1

9 Officer Griggs Wethey Young 8-1

1 Suspect a Storm Eramia Martin 15-1

4 Bud's Mr. B Richard Dixon 20-1

2 Expectvalidczech Hill Lozano 30-1

9 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

**GREELEYS CHARM was beaten only a neck in a return from a six-month layoff, and the two-time winner at Oaklawn has raced well over a wet track. PREACHER TIME was one-paced in his first start of the season, but he is taking a big drop in claiming price, and one of his better races will make him a major player. MIDNIGHT SHINE has rallied in consecutive third-place finishes, and the four-time wet-track winner was claimed by winning trainer Karl Broberg.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Greeleys Charm Cabrera Morse 7-2

5 Preacher Time Sanjur Puhl 3-1

7 Midnight Shine Cohen Broberg 9-2

4 Bad Humor McMahon Caldwell 12-1

6 Archie Bridgmohan Mason 5-1

9 Stephen's Answer WDeLaCruz Martin 8-1

10 Candy for Three Birzer Smith 10-1

2 Vanderbilt Beach Richard Riecken 12-1

3 Plumbago Riquelme Garcia 15-1

1 Meetme At d'Street Lara Holthus 15-1

