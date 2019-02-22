Sebastian County man gets 40 years in child's death

A Sebastian County man who admitted hitting a toddler in the stomach was sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in her death, according to a sentencing order.

Tyree La'Mont Williams was 25 when prosecutors charged him in the death of his girlfriend's 19-month-old daughter last January.

A Sebastian County judge sentenced the Fort Smith man to 40 years in state prison.

Police arrested Williams after he and his girlfriend took the unconscious child to the Sparks Medical Center emergency room.

Authorities said they found multiple bruises on the child's body, including some that appeared to have happened at different times.

A state medical examiner ruled that the child died Jan. 31 from blunt-force trauma and testified that the child's previous injuries indicated chronic child abuse or battered child syndrome.

Williams admitted to punching the toddler in the stomach "a couple of times," authorities said. He told investigators that he also left bruises on her body after striking her in the past, authorities said.

Sierra Johnson, the child's mother, was convicted of child abuse and several drug charges last spring. She is serving a 10-year prison sentence, according to prison records.

Johnson admitted that she left her daughter in Williams' care "while knowing he was a marijuana dealer, knowing that he had abused her (the defendant) in the past," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Johnson said in the affidavit that Williams once yanked the child violently by the arm while in public and that several times she saw him take the baby into a room where she could hear him spanking her and the baby crying.

State Desk on 02/22/2019