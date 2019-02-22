Sentence 6 years for former camp chief

A former director of a Christian summer camp in Arkansas has been sentenced to six years in prison after he was convicted on video voyeurism and child pornography charges.

Robert Powell was fired in 2018 as director of Camp Wyldewood after a recording device was found in a cabin. Authorities said the camera contained several video clips with adults and a juvenile "in various stages of undress."

Camp Wyldewood is a year-round Christian camp and retreat center on more than 300 acres just north of Searcy in White County.

A husband and wife and their 10-year-old daughter rented the "nurse's cabin" at the camp. The husband testified Tuesday that he found the camera hidden in a space where an electrical outlet had been.

Authorities determined that the device was a camera set to record video, and investigators contacted Powell, who said he hid the camera in the cabin with the intention of filming a woman, according to previous reports.

The woman said she had no knowledge of the camera, and no other recording devices were found at the camp.

Powell apologized during sentencing Tuesday.

State Desk on 02/22/2019