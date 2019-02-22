Stuttgart slaying leads to 2 arrests

Two people were arrested last week in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Stuttgart, just days after his older brother was shot to death in the same city, authorities said.

The Stuttgart Police Department said Zach Geans was found with multiple gunshot wounds Feb. 13 in Stuttgart.

Geans was the younger brother of 25-year-old Ricola Geans, who died after being shot multiple times and left in a Stuttgart driveway earlier this month, police said.

Two people suspected of being involved in Zach Geans' killing were in custody Feb. 14 but haven't been charged, police said.

Keshawn Sims and Tre'Daivus Sims, both of Stuttgart, were charged with attempted murder in connection with Ricola Geans' death. Both remained in jail Feb. 14 with bail set at $500,000.

Stuttgart Police Detective Lt. Mark Duke said in a statement that the latest shooting is under investigation, and the department expects to make more arrests.

