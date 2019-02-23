Arkansas women dominate, win another SEC championship

— The Arkansas women's track dynasty rolled on Saturday with a convincing win in the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships at Randal Tyson Track Center.

The nationally-ranked No. 1 Razorbacks had six individual champions, four individual runner-ups and won a relay en route to scoring 151 points, more than double of second-place Texas A&M with 70.

Arkansas won the league's team indoor championship for the the fifth consecutive season and sixth time since 2013. The Razorbacks have won nine SEC indoor titles overall.

Counting meets in cross country, indoors and outdoors, it was the 35th SEC championship for longtime Arkansas coach Lance Harter. The Razorbacks have won 14 of the past 15 SEC meets in the three sports combined, including a sixth consecutive cross country championship last October.

Arkansas was boosted Saturday by a 1-2-3 finish in the mile by champion Lauren Gregory, runner-up Carina Viljoen and Maddy Reed; a 1-2 finish in the pole vault by twin sisters Lexi Jacobus and Tori Hoggard; and a 1-2 finish in the 60 hurdles by Payton Chadwick and Janeek Brown.

Jacobus broke the SEC meet record with a lifetime-best and NCAA-leading jump of 15-4 1/4 to win her second indoor SEC title, but first since her freshman season in 2016. Hoggard, who cleared 15-1, had a top-three finish at the SEC indoor meet for the fourth consecutive season.

Chadwick won the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.02 seconds and Brown was runner-up in 8.09. Chadwick, a senior from Springdale, was the first Arkansas runner to ever win the 60 hurdles at the league meet. She also finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 23.01 seconds.

Gregory won the mile is 4:39.50, nearly two seconds ahead of Viljoen (4:41.40) and more than three seconds ahead of Reed (4:43.03).

Taylor Werner was the individual champion in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:15.57, and Devin Clark finished third in 9:26.33.

Arkansas won three championships on the meet's first day Friday. Kelsey Herman won the pentathlon with a personal-best score of 4,330 points, Werner won the 5,000 meters with a time of 16:18.39, and the distance medley relay team of Clark, Paris Peoples, Meghan Underwood and Viljoen won with a time of 11:21.98.

No better way to celebrate a SEC Championship. #CalltheHogs pic.twitter.com/KXJmfKFqer — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) February 24, 2019

UA men finish second

Arkansas outperformed its expected finish by scoring 88 points and coming in runner-up to champion Florida.

The Gators scored 103 points despite scratching its 1600-meter relay team. Florida won indoors for the first time since 2015.

Cameron Griffith recorded 18 points for the Razorbacks by winning the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:02.81 and finishing second in the mile with a time of 4:02.50.

Gabe Moore finished second in the heptathlon with 5,908 points and Derek Jacobus was fourth with 5,323. Laquan Nairn finished third in the triple jump with a jump of 52-7 1/4.

Arkansas' 1600-meter relay team finished third with a time of 3:05.71.

LSU freshman pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis broke the meet, collegiate and facility record with a clearance of 19-5.