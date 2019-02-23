At The Post

DAY 17 OF 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 4,250

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $341,496

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,612,386

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,953,882

TRAINER BOREL RETURNS

Trainer Cecil Borel, the older brother of Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel, is scheduled to saddle his first starter in 4½ years, Chip Van Winkle, in today's ninth race at Oaklawn, a $10,000 claiming sprint for older horses.

Cecil Borel, 65, started his first horse in 1979 and collected 718 victories and $8.5 million in purse earnings before retiring in August 2014. According to Equibase, racing's official data-gathering organization, Borel retired to spend time with his ailing wife, Debbie, a former racing official at Oaklawn who died of cancer a few months later. They were married 42 years.

"It just hurt bad when I lost Debbie," Borel said. "I wanted to go home and just stay by myself and that's what I did."

Borel said he returned to south Louisiana, fished "a good bit" and spent time with his 11 grandchildren, adding he severed ties with the racetrack until the 2017-2018 Fair Grounds meeting when he spent two weeks visiting his brother. Cecil Borel said his training juices began flowing even more after spending two weeks in Kentucky last summer.

"That was the icing on the cake," Cecil Borel said.

Calvin Borel said in December that his brother was planning a comeback at the 2019 Oaklawn meeting. The wheels began turning when Cecil Borel claimed Chip Van Winkle out of a fourth-place finish Feb. 8 for $6,250. Borel took the 6-year-old gelding on behalf of one of his former exercise riders, Renay Falkner, who now works for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas and is Calvin Borel's wife. The couple have a 15-month-old son, Chase Clovis Borel.

"I want to spend time with my little brother and the grandkids and then his little wife," Cecil Borel said. "She and I get along good. I love that little Chase. I've got some grandkids back home, but they're all starting to get bigger and bigger. It's time for me to do something. Debbie and I talked about it and she told me to spend a little money and enjoy myself. And I love my horses. I missed the racetrack people."

Calvin Borel is named to ride Chip Van Winkle, who is 8-1 on the morning line.

SANTANA TOPS $1 MILLION

Ricardo Santana Jr. ($1,009,388) became the first jockey at the meet to reach $1 million in purse earnings Thursday, the 16th day of the scheduled 57-day season. It's the fastest Santana, Oaklawn's leading jockey the past six years, has reached seven figures since he began riding in Hot Springs in 2011.

Santana reached $1 million on Day 40 in 2013, Day 24 in 2014, Day 25 in 2015, Day 24 in 2016, Day 24 in 2017 and Day 23 last year.

Santana, 26, set a single-season Oaklawn record for purse earnings last year ($4,240,304). His mounts had earned $674,527 through the first 16 days in 2018.

Santana had 433 career victories in Hot Springs, including a meet-high 21 this year, through Thursday.

2019 leaders

Through Friday’s races

JOCKEYS

RK. NAME ST. W P S PCT. MONEY

Ricardo Santana ......96 21 12 9 22 $1,028,935 David Cohn ..............89 20 13 11 22 $672,762 Ramon Vazquez .......97 14 11 7 14 $565,402 F. De La Cruz ............47 8 4 12 17 $450,547 David Cabrera .........109 7 18 7 6 $622,158 Jon Court .................51 7 5 5 14 $361,808 J. Bridgmohan .........39 7 3 0 18 $256,645 Richard Eramia ........78 6 7 17 8 $496,226 Stewart Elliott ...........47 6 9 6 13 $318,015 Alex Canchari .........60 5 5 6 8 $281,796

TRAINERS

RK. NAME ST. W P S PCT. MONEY

Steven Asmussen ....74 16 6 7 22 $1,092,698 Robertino Diodoro ...62 10 10 10 16 $372,720 Norman McKnight ...41 9 6 6 22 $231,565 Federico Villafranco .42 9 3 5 21 $221,794 John Ortiz .................26 7 4 3 27 $191,384 Karl Broberg .............36 6 10 8 17 $197,202 Ingrid Mason ...........36 5 4 2 14 $220,936 Larry Jones ..............14 4 0 1 29 $434,773 James DiVito .............9 4 0 0 44 $201,012 Paul Holthus ............22 4 1 3 18 $125,328

