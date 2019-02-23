Chicago arrives, Rep survives

Chicago came to the Arkansas Rep revived stage and a packed house Friday night, and it made for a stupendous comeback for the theater, which was struggling to survive a year ago. And though the Rep’s founder, Cliff Baker, did not live to savor the moment, many of those who did undoubtedly were thinking of him.

Baker had long sought to get the rights to the show, which was created by Fred Ebb, Bob Fosse and John Kander.

A couple of Baker’s past associates — Ron Hutchins and Michael Rice — poured plenty of heart and soul into this sweet mix of singing and dancing, enhanced by costumes that had plenty of that old “razzle dazzle,” as the song goes. Hutchins both directed and choreographed the production, and the dancing was entertaining and innovative.

Arkansas native Michael Rice, the show’s musical director and keyboard player, conducted the seven-man orchestra, which was center stage and even an occasional focus of the action. Costume designer Trish Clark deserves plaudits for some amusing and impressive duds for the dancers.

And then there are the actors (who also are fast on their feet, as are the 12 ensemble members). Madeleine Corliss was announced as having the role of Roxie Hart, rather than Adriana Milbrath who was reportedly nursing an ankle injury. Corliss was terrific, with great, expressive facial moves and a fine voice, on display first in “Funny Honey,” and later in “Nowadays,” which she sang with her foil, Daisy Hobbs, who portrayed Velma Kelly, another powerhouse singer who was in the slammer for murder. Roxy becomes the next inmate after she decides to shoot a disappointing lover — just as her husband walks in.

To their rescue rides paddy wagon chaser/lawyer Billy Flynn, played handsomely and smoothly by Christopher Johnstone. Matron “Mama” Morton, played by Felicia Dinwiddie, rides herd over her charges as she explains how the system works in “When You’re Good to Mama.”

Matt Allen is sweetly good as Amos Hart, Roxie’s beleaguered husband, and Z. Spiegel is hilarious and surprising as Mary Sunshine, a radio commentator.

And even though the show is set in the 1920s in a Chicago jail, there are parallels to today’s celebrity-crazed culture, as evidenced by the recent case of an actor who apparently tried to increase his fame by staging an attack upon himself.

Performances will continue through March 24, with shows nightly Wednesdays through Saturdays, plus matinees Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call the Rep at (501) 378-0405 or see therep.org