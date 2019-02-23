Deputies recover body of Jonesboro man swept away in high waters

The body of a 76-year-old Jonesboro man was recovered in northeast Arkansas on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Deputies from Independence County discovered Loyd Cockrell dead inside his vehicle near Arkansas 37 shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Jackson County sheriff’s office, which, along with Arkansas State Police, assisted with the search.

According to authorities, Cockrell left Jonesboro on Friday evening to make a delivery to White River Medical Center in Batesville, but never reached his destination. The vehicle’s last known location was on Arkansas 37, near the community of Elgin, just before 6:15 p.m.

Law enforcement officials determined that Cockrell disregarded and drove around three barricades and was swept away by high water, authorities said.

“This was a senseless and tragic incident, during times of flooding law enforcement and the Highway Dept. put barricades out, closing roads due to high water,” the release states.

“Please heed and do not disregard these warnings. It is for your own safety and also the safety of the officers that have to risk their lives when you disregard the barricades.”