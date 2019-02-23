Sections
Forecasters: Chance for heavy winds, tornadoes, flooding today in parts of Arkansas

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:47 a.m. 0comments
This National Weather Service graphic details the threat of severe weather in Arkansas on Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the mid-to-late morning hours on Saturday across southern and southeast Arkansas, bringing threats of severe weather that include damaging winds, tornadoes, flash and area flooding and the possibility of hail, forecasters said.

Damaging winds are predicted to be the the most significant threat, though there is a risk that tornadoes will develop in clusters of storms, along with a possibility of hail in the strongest storms, according to a briefing by the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

This graphic provided by the National Weather Service shows much of eastern Arkansas is under a flash flood watch through Saturday evening.
This graphic provided by the National Weather Service shows much of eastern Arkansas is under a flash flood watch through Saturday evening.

Forecasters said heavy rainfall may accompany these thunderstorms, and the threat of flash and area flooding remains high, especially for southeastern Arkansas. Much of that part of the state is under a flash flood watch through the evening.

The threat of severe weather should subside in Arkansas by late afternoon, as the activity departs eastward, the weather service said.

