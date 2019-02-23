UA doesn’t settle for singles vs. USC

The No. 12 University of Arkansas baseball team smacked two-run extra-base hits in three consecutive innings to rally past the University of Southern California and clinch the series with an 8-6 victory Friday night at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles.

Shortstop Casey Martin provided the big blow -- a no-doubt two-run home run, his first of the year -- in the fifth inning to put Arkansas (5-0) in front for good.

Isaiah Campbell (2-0) survived a shaky third inning to notch the victory over USC right-hander Kyle Hurt (0-1). Campbell allowed 3 earned runs on 6 hits and 2 walks while striking out 5 in 5⅓ innings.

Arkansas right-hander Kevin Kopps worked 2⅔ innings in his first outing in more than a year after Tommy John surgery, and left-hander Matt Cronin pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the series.

The Razorbacks will go for the sweep tonight at 8, with freshman right-hander Connor Noland (0-0) facing USC lefty John Beller (1-0).

The Trojans (2-3) outhit the Hogs 9-8 but only managed one extra-base hit.

Martin and Jack Kenley led the Razorbacks with two hits each, and Kenley drove in a game-high three runs. Trevor Ezell walked three times and scored twice for Arkansas, which had five stolen bases.

The Razorbacks broke on top with a two-out rally in the first. Ezell drew a two-out walk and stole second base. Dominic Fletcher lashed a low offering to the wall in right field to drive in the first run.

That lead held up until the third when the Trojans put together four singles and benefited from the error-prone Hogs to score four runs, three of them unearned.

Brady Shockey and John Thomas hit one-out singles to get the rally started. Matthew Acosta singled to right field to tie the game at 1-1, and when the ball rolled under Heston Kjerstad's glove a second run scored.

The Trojans added another run when Campbell threw wildly to first on Chase Bushor's bunt. USC capped the rally on Jamal O'Guinn's RBI single up the middle for a 4-1 lead.

Kenley tripled with two outs in the fourth off Hurt to drive in two runs and cut the Hogs' deficit to 4-3. Ezell and Fletcher had walked to lead off the inning.

Christian Franklin was hit by a pitch to open the fifth inning, then stole second. Martin followed with his smash far over the left-field wall to put Arkansas back out in front 5-4.

The Razorbacks extended the lead in the sixth. Casey Opitz singled through the left side and Jacob Nesbit drew a two-out walk. Franklin launched a shot over left fielder Blake Sabol's head to drive in two more runs and give the Hogs a 7-4 lead.

The Trojans drew back within a run in the sixth when catcher CJ Stubbs followed a Sabol single and a double by O'Guinn with a shot up the middle off Kopps to make it 7-6.

Bushor and Sabol opened the USC eighth with back-to-back singles, but Kopps got O'Guinn to ground into a double play on the next pitch. Kopps escaped the inning by inducing a ground ball for the third out.

Arkansas got an insurance run in the top of the ninth on Kenley's two-out single to right field. The hit scored Curtis Washington, who pinch ran after Jordan McFarland's one-out single and stole second base.

THURSDAY’S GAME

ARKANSAS 6,

SOUTHERN CAL 3

Southern California pitcher Quentin Longrie’s second start against the University of Arkansas baseball team didn’t go as well for him as the first.

The No. 12 Razorbacks scored four runs off Longrie in three innings and got strong relief appearances from sophomore Kole Ramage and junior closer Matt Cronin to beat the Trojans on Thursday night at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game series.

Longrie, a senior left-hander, went 7 1/3 innings and held the Razorbacks to one run in USC’s 3-1 victory at Fayetteville last season. Thursday, he gave up 5 runs, 4 earned, in 3 innings off 4 hits, 3 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Ramage threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings after the Trojans pulled within 6-3 in the fourth inning to pick up the victory. Cronin struck out all four batters he faced to finish the game and earn his first save of the season.

Arkansas sophomore shortstop Casey Martin hit a two-out, three-run double in the second inning off Longrie to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead.

After Longrie loaded the bases with walks to Casey Opitz, Jacob Nesbit and Christian Franklin and got the inning’s second out when Jack Kenley reached on a fielder’s choice, he got ahead of Martin 0-2.

Martin then worked the count to 3-2 and fouled off a pitch before hitting a double to left-center field.

“He struggled and then he settled in, took some pitches,” Coach Dave Van Horn said of Martin’s double. “They worked the fastball in on him a little bit and he jammed it one time. The pitch before he hit the ball off the fence, he got it in on him and fouled it. I think he tried it again, and Casey punished it.”

The Razorbacks made it 5-0 in the third inning. Trevor Ezell reached first base on an error, went to third on a double by Dominic Fletcher and scored on an RBI single by Matt Goodheart. Fletcher then scored on a sacrifice fly by Opitz.

Franklin walked again in the fourth inning and came around to score on an error to make it 6-0.

USC (2-2) cut Arkansas’ lead to 6-3 in the fourth inning when the Trojans scored 3 runs without a hit, but took advantage of 3 walks and 3 hit batters.

Razorbacks freshman left-hander Patrick Wicklander came in for starter Cody Scroggins with the bases loaded and two outs and hit Brady Shockley, then walked John Thomas and Matthew Acosta for the three USC runs.

“I thought [Scroggins] did a great job,” Van Horn said. “He gave us almost four solid innings. He really hit his pitch count the hitter before, and we should have pulled him. He ended up walking one of their biggest hitters on some border pitches just below the knees.

Ramage replaced Wicklander and struck out Chase Busher to end the inning.

Scroggins, a junior right-hander, went 31/3 innings and had 8 strikeouts while allowing 3 runs, 1 hit, 2 walks and 2 hit batters.

WholeHogSports.com contributed to this article.

