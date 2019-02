TODAY’S DIV. I WOMEN’S GAMES

Arkansas State vs. UALR

WHEN Noon

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 9-15, 4-9 Sun Belt Conference; UALR 15-9, 11-2

SERIES ASU leads 46-23.

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro; KARN-AM 920-AM in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

F Peyton Martin, 5-11, So. 14.1 6.2

G Akasha Westbrook, 5-10, Sr. 10.8 5.9

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Fr. 9.4 3.6

G Lycia Peevy, 6-2, So. 3.3 2.2

G Jordan Elder, 5-7, Fr. 5.3 1.7

COACH Brian Boyer (330-284 in 20th season at Arkansas State and overall)

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Jr. 13.9 5.0

G Tori Lasker, 5-7, So. 8.9 2.4

G Terrion Moore, 5-8, So. 7.9 4.1

F Ronjanae DeGray, 6-0, Sr. 14.6 6.4

F Raeyana DeGray, 5-11, Sr. 6.0 4.9

COACH Joe Foley (327-172 in 16th season at UALR, 783-253 in 30th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU UALR

68.5 Points for 59.9

74.2 Points against 57.5

-5.3 Rebound margin -2.1

+1.0 Turnover margin +2.6

40.6 FG pct. 42.1

30.2 3-pt. pct. 32.6

64.8 FT pct. 72.1

CHALK TALK UALR is 6-0 in its past six games vs. ASU. ASU last defeated UALR in the 2015-2016 season in Jonesboro. ... UALR defeated ASU 68-55 on Feb. 2 in Little Rock. Terrion Moore, Tori Lasker and Raeyana DeGray combined for 47 points.

-- Christian Boutwell

Central Arkansas at Nicholls State

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Stopher Gymnasium, Thibodaux, La.

RECORDS UCA 11-12, 6-7 Southland Conference; Nicholls State 15-10, 9-4

SERIES UCA leads 16-8.

INTERNET UCAsports.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Kamry Orr, 5-6, Sr. 16.3 4.4

G Maddie Goodner, 5-7, Jr. 3.3 1.4

G Antonija Bozic, 5-10, Sr. 6.7 0.7

F Alanie Fisher, 5-8, Sr. 5.0 3.9

F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, So. 5.9 4.6

COACH Sandra Rushing (140-72 in seventh season at UCA, 543-327 in 30th season overall)

NICHOLLS

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Cassidy Barrios, 5-10, Sr. 20.2 11.1

G Airi Hamilton, 5-8, Jr. 8.4 4.0

G Adrian Mann, 5-8, Fr. 6.2 2.5

G Kinzie Heineman, 5-7, So. 3.6 0.9

F Lauryn Bowie, 5-9, Fr. 4.1 2.4

COACH Dobee Plaisance (136-187 in 10th season at Nicholls State, 292-411 in 21st season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Nicholls

61.8 Points for 67.5

55.6 Points against 66.1

+1.9 Rebound margin +2.6

+2.4 Turnover margin -1.6

39.3 FG pct. 41.5

29.3 3-pt. pct. 31.4

69.1 FT pct. 77.0

CHALK TALK UCA has won five consecutive games, outscoring opponents by an average of 31 points per game. ... Nicholls State defeated UCA 64-60 on Jan. 19 in Conway. ... UCA's winning streak is the longest in the Southland.

-- Christian Boutwell

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H&PE Arena, Houston

RECORDS UAPB 5-15, 2-11 SWAC; Texas Southern 10-13, 6-6

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Noe'll Taylor, 5-8, Jr. 8.9 3.3

G Trasity Totten, 5-10, So. 3.3 2.1

G Kye Richardson, 5-3, Sr. 4.2 2.0

G Ashlee Daniel, 5-9, Sr. 1.1 1.5

F Katherine Darden, 5-11, Jr. 2.2 5.5

COACH Danny Evans (2-8 as interim head coach at UAPB)

TEXAS SOUTHERN

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Olivia Cunningham, 5-8, Sr. 10.8 2.4

G Richelle Velez, 5-7, Jr. 7.7 1.4

G Alaysia Ready, 5-7, Jr. 2.9 1.8

F Niya Mitchell, 5-10, Jr. 14.2 10.4

C Catherine Okwilagwe, 6-2, Sr. 4.4 4.5

COACH Johnette Hayes

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB Texas Southern

51.4 Points for 60.8

65.4 Points against 62.1

-0.6 Rebound margin -5.9

-0.2 Turnover margin -0.7

33.0 FG pct. 39.8

19.7 3-pt pct. 30.5

53.2 FT pct. 56.1

CHALK TALK Texas Southern leads the SWAC in scoring defense at 62.1 points allowed per game. ... UAPB is last in scoring offense at 51.4 points per game. ... UAPB snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 66-57 victory Monday vs. Alcorn State.

-- Christian Boutwell

Sports on 02/23/2019