LIVE UPDATES: Texas A&M at Arkansas

Fans get ready for player introductions as Arkansas prepares to play Mississippi State during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 28 - 3:07 left first half

Aggies with four quick points out of the under-4 media timeout and Mike Anderson burns a timeout. Texas A&M is on an 11-0 run. Arkansas, meanwhile, hasn't scored in more than two minutes.

Texas A&M 30, Arkansas 28 - 3:54 left first half

Reggie Chaney fouled Aggies guard Wendell Mitchell shooting a 3 and Mitchell buried all three free throws to give the Aggies their first lead since 19-18.

Josh Nebo has a game-high 11 points for A&M and Mitchell has nine points on 2-of-3 from deep. Mason Jones is the only Razorbacks player who has played and not scored. He's 0-of-3 in seven minutes. Sills/Joe/Gafford each have five points so far.

Arkansas 24, Texas A&M 19 - 7:34 left first half

Daniel Gafford opened tonight's game struggling, making just 1 of his first 5 shots from the floor. But he just got a layup to fall to push Arkansas' lead to five - tied for its biggest of the night.

Texas A&M guard TJ Starks is having a tough night. He was whistled for an offensive foul prior to the under-8 media timeout and has five of the Aggies' 10 turnovers. Josh Nebo up to nine points to lead all scorers.

Arkansas 18, Texas A&M 17 - 11:07 left first half

Between the media timeouts, the Razorbacks got nice contributions from Osabuohien, Chaney and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson. Osabuohien picked off an Aggies pass and got a layup to go on the other end, Chaney knocked down a jumper from the right short corner and Embery-Simpson hit his first 3.

Razorbacks are taking good care of the ball tonight - just one turnover - and shooting the ball fairly well (7/14 FG, 3/7 3FG). Aggies forward Josh Nebo, though, is kind of having his way around the rim. He's got a game-high seven points.

Arkansas 8, Texas A&M 8 - 15:42 left first half

Arkansas opened the game on a 5-0 run behind a 3-pointer from Desi Sills at the top of the key and a midrange jumper from Isaiah Joe. The Aggies then stormed back with eight straight points to grab a 3-point lead.

Daniel Gafford, though, finished at the rim, plus the foul, off a nice bounce pass from Gabe Osabuohien. He hit the free throw to knot the score. The Razorbacks then forced an over-and-back violation prior to tonight's first media timeout.

Mason Jones checks into the game following the break.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Desi Sills, Isaiah Joe, Jalen Harris, Gabe Osabuohien and Daniel Gafford.

There is a disturbing trend in Arkansas' eight conference losses this season: Teams are shooting the 3 at a 41.1 percent clip. In its five league wins, that figure falls to 30.5 percent. It almost goes without saying that the Razorbacks have to defend the arc much better. Texas A&M is 11th in the SEC in that category at 31.4 percent, so the Aggies may be just what Arkansas needs to get back on track. TJ Starks, Wendell Mitchell and Brandon Mahan are the most likely candidates to shoot the 3, and Mahan is the more efficient shooter in the group at 39 percent.

First career starts for Desi Sills and Gabe Osabuohien tonight. The group has played nine offensive possessions together all season.

Texas A&M's starters: Chris Collins, Wendell Mitchell, Brandon Mahan, Savion Flagg and Christian Mekowulu.

In conference games only, Starks is second in the SEC in percentage of team shots taken when on the floor at 29.9 percent. Arkansas has to keep him in check, especially knowing he dropped an SEC-high 23 points on the Razorbacks in the teams' league opener in January. Starks is averaging nearly 13 points per game in Texas A&M's three wins over the last two weeks. Mitchell is also scoring at a 19 point-per-game clip over the last two as well and won't be afraid to let the 3 fly.

Flagg, I believe, is the biggest threat to the Razorbacks along the front line. Flagg scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the teams' first meeting. And while he can be a major problem in the painted area in terms of scoring at the rim and crashing the glass, he's 8-of-16 from 3-point range over the last two games. He hit six 3s in a loss to South Carolina a week ago. No player in the SEC plays more minutes than Flagg in league games.