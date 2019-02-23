Little Rock housing authority extends contract; board votes to add Sunset Terrace complex to pact with Wisconsin renovator

Renovations have been completed at Parris Towers in Little Rock, such as this model apartment.

In a rare split vote, the Little Rock housing authority board decided Friday to expand its contract with a Wisconsin contractor that has been doing renovations for the agency for about four years.

Gorman & Co. has handled construction on the Metropolitan Housing Alliance's three towers as they switched from public housing to Section 8 through a federal program called the Rental Assistance Demonstration program. The program allows public agencies to partner with private companies to revitalize old housing developments.

The decision to start on the next step of the conversions came on the day of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated towers.

The board voted twice Friday on whether to extend Gorman's contract to include Sunset Terrace, which has 74 households and was built in the 1940s. It's the only Little Rock public-housing complex that allows families with children. Most of the authority's properties are designated for senior citizens.

At first, members said the first vote on the contract extension failed with two yes votes, one no vote and one abstention.

"I'm disappointed on the behalf of the clients," said Chairman Leta Anthony, referring to tenants at Sunset Terrace.

Leta Anthony, chairman of the board of the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, speaks Friday at the Fred W. Parris Tower about renovations taking place at the authority’s three Little Rock towers. The first phase is finished.

Commissioner Lee Lindsey, who abstained, then asked why the board didn't want new companies to bid on the job.

"It's a very laborious process to take that out again," said Anthony Snell, the authority's deputy executive director of real estate.

The board could start a new search for a construction company, but the agency has been happy with Gorman's work, Snell said.

After the explanation, board members debated whether three yes votes or a simple majority of the board members present was needed to pass a resolution. The issue was never clarified, as board members asked one another to quote bylaws and were unable to find a copy at the meeting, which was not at its regular location.

Lindsey then put forth a motion to reconsider the resolution.

"I hadn't seen the full contract," Lindsey said in a later interview. "Once it was clarified, I felt a little more comfortable on my vote."

Lindsey, Anthony and Commissioner Louis Jackson voted in favor of the resolution. Commissioner Kenyon Lowe voted against it. Commissioner Monique Sanders wasn't at the meeting.

Lowe said he would rather see the procurement process begin again for the property.

"Who knows what else is out there?" Lowe said in a later interview. "I appreciate the hard work [by Gorman], but this is another three or four years later."

Anthony said she wants to get moving on the project so it will be funded and started by the end of the year. The resolution allows the pre-development budget to go up to $855,000.

The ribbon-cutting for the housing towers marked completion of the first phase of the project.

A few floors are open for residents at the Fred W. Parris, Cumberland and Jesse Powell towers. The renovations are ongoing and rotating from floor to floor so no residents will have to move out of their home buildings.

Renovations include energy-efficient lights, windows and appliances. The paint is fresh, floors are laminated and thermostats are accessible to people in wheelchairs.

Juan E. Dukes Sr., president of the Parris Tower Residents Council, said the last feature is one of the things he's most excited about. He uses a wheelchair because he's missing the lower half of a leg.

He's moving into his renovated apartment on the 13th floor next week and has lived in the tower for nine years.

As the tenant association's president, he's protective of the residents and says he doesn't mind speaking his mind or stepping on toes.

When the project first began, residents went to him with doubt and concerns, but meetings with Gorman eased their minds, said Dukes, 66.

"Gorman came in with a good, solid plan," he said. " ... I think they kept those promises."

