REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

4A NORTH

Morrilton Friday’s results

Morrilton 63, Ozark 37 Pottsville 61, Dardanelle 36

Today’s championship

Morrilton vs. Pottsville, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Ozark vs. Dardanelle, 1:30 p.m.

4A EAST

Highland HS Friday’s results

Blytheville 60, LR McClellan 58 Mills 62, Jonesboro Westside 57

Today’s championship

Mills vs. Blytheville, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Jonesboro Westside vs. LR McClellan, 1:30 p.m.

4A SOUTH

Mena Friday’s results

Monticello 58, Magnolia 55 Star City 92, Fairview 71

Today’s championship

Star City vs. Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Fairview vs. Magnolia, 1:30 p.m.

3A REGION 1

Mountain View Friday’s results

Valley Springs 55, Elkins 51 Waldron 71, Charleston 53

Today’s championship

Valley Springs vs. Waldron, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Elkins vs. Charleston, 1:30 p.m.

3A REGION 2

Perryville Friday’s results

Baptist Prep 62, Fountain Lake 39 Mayflower 61, Booneville 55

Today’s championship

Baptist Prep vs. Mayflower, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Fountain Lake vs. Booneville, 1:30 p.m.

3A REGION 3

Trumann Friday’s results

Harding Academy 52, Rivercrest 37 Osceola 56, Tuckerman 44

Today’s championship

Harding Academy vs. Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Rivercrest vs. Tuckerman, 1:30 p.m.

3A REGION 4

Prescott Friday’s results

Ashdown 65, McGehee 37 Drew Central 63, Helena-West Helena 55

Today’s championship

Ashdown vs. Drew Central, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

McGehee vs. Loser Game 6, 1:30 p.m.

2A NORTH

Rector Friday’s results

Earle 53, East Poinsett Co. 51 Clarendon 60, Marked Tree 50

Today’s championship

Earle vs. Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

East Poinsett Co. vs. Marked Tree, 1:30 p.m.

2A CENTRAL

Quitman Friday’s results

England 61, White County Central 49 Pangburn 53, Quitman 50

Today’s championship

England vs. Pangburn, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

White Co. Central vs. Quitman, 1:30 p.m.

2A WEST

Danville Friday’s results

Eureka Springs 52, Flippin 38 Yellville-Summit 51, Mountainburg 43

Today’s championship

Yellville-Summit vs. Eureka Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Mountainburg vs. Flippin, 1:30 p.m.

2A SOUTH

Junction City Friday’s results

Hampton 54, Parkers Chapel 48 Junction City 64, Lafayette Co. 60

Today’s championship

Junction City vs. Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Lafayette Co. vs. Parkers Chapel, 1:30 p.m.

1A REGION 1

County Line HS, Branch Friday’s results

County Line 47, The New School 35 Deer 50, Jasper 49

Today’s championship

County Line vs. Deer, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

The New School vs. Jasper, 1:30 p.m.

1A REGION 2

Calico Rock Friday’s results

Hillcrest 51, Calico Rock 49 Izard County 78, Western Grove 50

Today’s championship

Hillcrest vs. Izard County, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Calico Rock vs. Western Grove, 1:30 p.m.

1A REGION 3

Mount Vernon-Enola Friday’s results

Concord 40, Bradford 22 Mount Vernon-Enola 55, Timbo 46

Today’s championship

Concord vs. Mount Vernon-Enola, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Bradford vs. Timbo, 1:30 p.m.

1A REGION 4

Bradley Friday’s results

Dermott 77, Kirby 69 Nevada 75, Bradley 55

Today’s championship

Dermott vs. Nevada, 7:30 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Kirby vs. Bradley, 1:30 p.m.

GIRLS

4A NORTH

Morrilton Friday’s results

Berryville 46, Clarksville 32 Harrison 68, Farmington 55

Today’s championship

Harrison vs. Berryville, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Farmington vs. Clarksville, noon

4A-EAST

Highland HS Friday’s results

Batesville 63, Highland 42 Pulaski Academy 72, Brookland 66

Today’s championship

Batesville vs. Pulaski Academy, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Highland vs. Brookland, noon

4A-SOUTH

Mena Friday’s results

De Queen 45, Warren 34 Star City 61, Nashville 36

Today’s championship

De Queen vs. Star City, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Warren vs. Nashville, noon

3A REGION 1

Mountain View Friday’s results

Mountain View 56, Charleston 43 Valley Springs 46, Lincoln 33

Today’s championship

Valley Springs vs. Mountain View, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Lincoln vs. Charleston, noon

3A REGION 2

Perryville Friday’s results

CAC 61, Two Rivers 50 Lamar 50, Atkins 36

Today’s championship

CAC vs. Lamar, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Two Rivers vs. Atkins, noon

3A REGION 3

Trumann Friday’s results

Harding Academy 46, Trumann 42 Hoxie 55, Tuckerman 25

Today’s championship

Harding Academy vs. Hoxie, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Trumann vs. Tuckerman, noon

3A REGION 4

Prescott Friday’s results

Centerpoint 48, Ashdown 40

Today’s championship

Centerpoint vs. Fouke, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Ashdown vs. Helena-West Helena, noon

2A NORTH

Rector Friday’s results

Earle 55, Riverside 53 Melbourne 67, Marmaduke 37

Today’s championship

Melbourne vs. Earle, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Marmaduke vs. Riverside, noon

2A CENTRAL

Quitman Friday’s results

Bigelow 55, England 52 Quitman 64, Poyen 32

Today’s championship

Bigelow vs. Quitman, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

England vs. Poyen, noon

2A WEST

Danville Friday’s results

Lavaca 46, Hector 16 Danville 46, Cotter 32

Today’s championship

Lavaca vs. Danville, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Hector vs. Cotter, noon

2A SOUTH

Junction City Friday’s results

Junction City 51, Cossatot River 47 Spring Hill 64, Murfreesboro 60

Today’s championship

Spring Hill vs. Junction City, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Murfreesboro vs. Cossatot River, noon

1A REGION 1

County Line HS, Branch Friday’s results

Alpena 67, Kingston 33 Jasper 56, St. Paul 31

Today’s championship

Jasper vs. Alpena, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

St. Paul vs. Kingston, noon

1A REGION 2

Calico Rock Friday’s results

Norfork 72, Maynard 54 Viola 66, Mammoth Spring 44

Today’s championship

Viola vs. Norfork, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Mammoth Spring vs. Maynard, noon

1A REGION 3

Mount Vernon-Enola Friday’s results

Mount Vernon-Enola 70, Rural Special 53 Wonderview 51, Concord 33

Today’s championship

Mount Vernon-Enola vs. Wonderview, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Rural Special vs. Concord, noon

1A REGION 4

Bradley Friday’s results

Blevins 59, Emerson 54 Kirby 52, Caddo Hills 41

Today’s championship

Kirby vs. Blevins, 6 p.m.

Today’s consolation

Caddo Hills vs. Emerson, noon