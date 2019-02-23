GIRLS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 56,

CABOT 42

Senior guard De’Myla Brown scored all 13 of her points in the first half as North Little Rock cruised.

Freshman forward Amauri Williams had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Lady Charging Wildcats, who led 36-20 at the half and was never really threatened in the second half. Sophomore guard Arin Freeman had 9 points and 3 steals for North Little Rock (17-9, 11-3).

Junior guard Izzy Arnold finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for Cabot (14-11, 5-9). Junior forward Hannah Ogilvie added 12 points and 5 rebounds.

PULASKI ACADEMY 72,

BROOKLAND 66

Senior Mattie Hatcher led a balanced effort for the Lady Bruins with 17 points in a victory over the Lady Bearcats in the semifinals of the Class 4A East Region Tournament at Highland High School. Pulaski Academy (19-8) also picked up 15 points from both Taylor Hernandez and Jazmene McMillian while Isis Wood tossed in 13.

Kalifa Ford paced Brookland (20-7) with 25 points and six steals. Hannah Boling added 17.

CAC 61, TWO RIVERS 50

Madyson Bowman scored 17 points to lead the Lady Mustangs (23-7) to a Class 3A Region 2 semifinal victory over the Lady Gators (23-8) in Perryville. Bethany Dillard and Hannah-Claire Haughaboo both added 14 and Brittney Williams scored eight. CAC plays Lamar in tonight’s championship game.

NORFORK 72, MAYNARD 54

Senior Whitlee Layne knocked down 42 points as the Lady Panthers (32-4) tripped the Lady Tigers (22-14) in the Class 1A Region 2 semifinals at Calico Rock.

Bethany Dobbins led Maynard with 21 points.

BOYS

MILLS 62,

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 57

Seniors Kevin Cross and Branton McCrary each scored 19 points as the Comets (26-4) held off the Warriors (21-6) in the Class 4A East Region semifinals at Highland High School. Cross also pulled down 17 rebounds and blocked 4 shots, while McCrary handed out 7 assists. Senior Orion Virden chipped in with 14 points.

Senior Avery Felts scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead West-side, which trailed 34-22 at the half and 46-32 entering the fourth quarter. Junior Riley Felkins scored 16 points and Kessier Mack 13 for Westside.

BLYTHEVILLE 60

LR McCLELLAN 58

Winston Peace hit a driving layup with 10 seconds remaining to give the Chicks (21-5) a victory over the Lions (21-8) in the semifinals of the Class 4A East Region at Highland High School.

Juniors Curtis Smith and Tedrick Washington each scored 12 points for the Chicks while Peace added 11.

Senior James Nichols scored 15 points to lead McClellan while junior Eric Woods put in 14.

ENGLAND 61,

WHITE CO. CENTRAL 52

Junior Tamarous Dodson scored 17 points in leading the Lions (26-5) over the Bears (29-8) in the semifinals of the Class 2A Central Regional at Quitman. Warren Green added 15 points and Kevante Davis 11 for the Lions, who play Pangburn in tonight’s championship game.