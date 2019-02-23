State police: Wet roads kill 4, including 2 children, in Arkansas; at least 7 injured

At least four people were killed, including two children, and at least seven people were injured in crashes that took place on wet roads across Arkansas on Friday.

In Carroll County, two children died and four more were injured after their vehicle left the road and crashed into several trees Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The six, all boys, were traveling at high speed on Carroll County Road 219 near Berryville shortly before 5 p.m. when the wreck occurred, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. According to troopers, the boys’ 2004 Hyundai lost control and left the road, striking several trees before coming to a stop.

The injured, including the driver, were taken to Mercy Hospital and Washington Regional Hospital for treatment, the report states. The ages of the boys haven’t been released.

In east Arkansas, two other people died, according to preliminary reports.

Donald Douglas Mannings, 55, of Wilmot was driving south on U.S. 65 near the Drew and Desha county line at about 1:55 p.m. when his 1994 Lincoln hydroplaned and skidded into the northbound lane, troopers said. According to state police, a 2005 GMC traveling north struck Mannings’ vehicle in the front driver’s side.

Betty Mooney, 53, of Montrose, who was a passenger in Mannings' vehicle, was injured, as well as the driver of the GMC, 39-year-old Jeffrey Lambert, authorities said. The two were transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Delta Memorial for treatment.

In Lawrence County, a 2008 Mercury Sable was traveling north on U.S. 63 just after 3 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, a 2012 GMC truck, head on.

Callie Green, a 77-year-old Walnut Ridge woman and passenger in the Mercury, was killed in the wreck. The car’s driver, 78-year-old Chester Green, was injured and taken to St. Bernards Regional Medical Center.

At least 54 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.