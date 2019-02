STATE TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

CLASS 6A

BENTONVILLE WEST HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Game 2 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Cabot, 2:30 p.m. Game 4 North Little Rock vs. Springdale, 5:30 p.m. Game 6 FS Northside vs. Bentonville West, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Game 8 Rogers vs. LR Central, 2:30 p.m. Game 9 Bryant vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m. Game 10 Bentonville vs. Winner Game 4, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Game 11 Fayetteville vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m. Game 12 Conway vs. Winner Game 8, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

LAKE HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Game 1 Marion vs. Fourth South, 2:30 p.m. Game 3 Lake Hamilton vs. Jonesboro 5:30 p.m. Game 5 LR Hall vs. Alma, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Game 7 Russellville vs. Maumelle 2:30 p.m. Game 2 Greenbrier vs. LR Parkview, 5:30 p.m. Game 4 Pine Bluff vs. Third West, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Game 6 Hot Springs vs. Nettleton, 2:30 p.m. Game 8 West Memphis vs. El Dorado, 5:30 p.m. Game 9 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

MAGNOLIA HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Game 2 Third North vs. Fourth South, 2:30 p.m. Game 4 Third East vs. Fourth North, 5:30 p.m. Game 6 Second South vs. Fourth East, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Game 8 Second North vs. Third South, 2:30 p.m. Game 9 East winner vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m. Game 10 South winner vs. Winner Game 4, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Game 11 North winner vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m. Game 12 Second East vs. Winner Game 8, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

OSCEOLA HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Game 1 Region 4 winner vs. Region 3 fourth, 2:30 p.m. Game 3 Region 3 winner vs. Region 4 fourth, 5:30 p.m. Game 5 Region 2 winner vs. Region 1 fourth, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Game 7 Region 1 winner vs. Region 2 fourth, 2:30 p.m. Game 2 Region 1 second vs. Region 2 third, 5:30 p.m. Game 4 Region 2 second vs. Region 1 third, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Game 6 Region 4 second vs. Region 3 third, 2:30 p.m. Game 8 Region 3 second vs. Region 4 third, 5:30 p.m. Game 9 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

BENTONVILLE WEST HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Game 2 Van Buren vs. Bryant, 1 p.m. Game 4 North Little Rock vs. Bentonville West, 4 p.m. Game 6 LR Central vs. Springdale, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Game 8 Rogers vs. Cabot, 1 p.m. Game 9 FS Northside vs. Win Ga2, 4 p.m. Game 10 Fayetteville vs. Win G4, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Game 11 Bentonville vs. Win G6, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY’S REGULAR-SEASON

SCORES

BOYS

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant 67, Conway 64, OT Cabot 65, North Little Rock 54 Central 41, Catholic 34 FS Northside 67, FS Southside 57

6A-WEST

Bentonville West 49, Bentonville 46 Fayetteville 69, Har-Ber 62 Rogers 63, Rogers Heritage 50 Van Buren 63, Springdale 54

5A-EAST

West Memphis 57, Mountain Home 46

5A-WEST

Russellville 62, LR Christian 59 Vilonia 76, Siloam Springs 48

GIRLS

6A-CENTRAL

Conway 77, Bryant 68 FS Northside 58, FS Southside 35 LR Central 52, Mount St. Mary 35 North Little Rock 56, Cabot 42

6A-WEST

Bentonville 78, Bentonville West 37 Fayetteville 50, Har-Ber 27 Rogers 62, Rogers Heritage 35 Van Buren 42, Springdale 40

5A-EAST

Mountain Home 49, West Memphis 41

5A-WEST

Beebe 48, Alma 36 Little Rock Christian 69, Russellville 36 Vilonia 65, Siloam Springs 47

Game 12 Conway vs. Win G8, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

LAKE HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Game 1 Nettleton vs. Hot Springs, 1 p.m. Game 3 Lake Hamilton vs. Fourth East, 4 p.m. Game 5 Jacksonville vs. Russellville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Game 7 Vilonia vs. LR Hall, 1 p.m. Game 2 LR Christian vs. Sylvan Hills, 4 p.m. Game 4 Watson Chapel vs. Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Game 6 Sheridan vs. Third East, 1 p.m. Game 8 Jonesboro vs. Benton, 4 p.m. Game 9 Win G1 vs. Win G2, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Game 10 Win G3 vs. Win G4, 1 p.m. Game 11 Win G5 vs. Win G6, 4 p.m. Game 12 Win G7 vs. Win G8, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

MAGNOLIA HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Game 2 Third North vs. Fourth South, 1 p.m. Game 4 Third East vs. Fourth North, 4 p.m. Game 6 Second South vs. Fourth East, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Game 8 Second North vs. Third South, 1 p.m. Game 9 East winner vs. Win G2, 4 p.m. Game 10 South winner vs. Win G4, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Game 11 North winner vs. Win G6, 4 p.m. Game 12 Second East vs. Win G8, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

OSCEOLA HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Game 1 Region 4 winner vs. Region 3 fourth, 1 p.m. Game 3 Region 3 winner vs. Region 4 fourth, 4 p.m. Game 5 Region 2 winner vs. Region 1 fourth, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Game 7 Region 1 winner vs. Region 2 fourth, 1p.m. Game 2 Region 1 second vs. Region 2 third, 4 p.m. Game 4 Region 2 second vs. Region 1 third, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Game 6 Region 4 second vs. Region 3 third, 1 p.m. Game 8 Region 3 second vs. Region 4 third, 4 p.m. Game 9 Win G1 vs. Win G2, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Game 10 Win G3 vs. Win G4, 1 p.m. Game 11 Win G5 vs. Win G6, 4 p.m. Game 12 Win G7 vs. Win G8, 7 p.m.