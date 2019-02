TODAY’S DIV. I MEN’S GAMES

All times Central

Arkansas State vs. UALR

WHEN 4 p.m. WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 11-15, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference; UALR 10-16, 5-8 SERIES ASU leads 54-34. RADIO KFIN-FM 107.9, in Jonesboro; KKPT-FM 94.1, in Little Rock INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G Ty Cockfield, 6-0, Sr. 22.0 3.9 G Grantham Gillard, 6-4, Sr. 9.6 5.4 G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, So. 11.9 3.3 F Malik Brevard, 6-8, Jr. 3.3 4.7 F J.J. Matthews, 6-9, So. 6.2 3.1 COACH Mike Balado (22-36 in second season at Arkansas State and overall) UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Rayjon Tucker, 6-5, Jr. 20.1 6.8 G Deondre Burns, 6-2, Jr. 10.1 2.9 F Dani Koljanin, 6-8, Sr. 3.1 1.9 F Kamani Johnson, 6-8, Fr. 5.3 4.9 F Nikola Maric, 6-10, Fr. 10.2 4.2 COACH Darrell Walker (10-16 in first season at UALR, 55-34 in third season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU UALR 74.2 Points for 75.6 77.5 Points against 75.4 +2.0 Rebound margin +0.1 -1.7 Turnover margin -1.4 42.0 FG pct. 48.8 34.9 3-pt pct. 35.9 72.0 FT pct. 65.8 CHALK TALK ASU defeated UALR 84-83 on Feb. 2 in Little Rock. ASU’s Ty Cockfield led all scorers with 28 points. … UALR is seeking back-to-back wins in Jonesboro for the first time since 2001-2002.

— Christian Boutwell

Central Arkansas at Nicholls State

WHEN 3:30 p.m. WHERE Stopher Gymnasium, Thibodaux, La. RECORDS UCA 10-16, 5-8 Southland Conference; Nicholls State 11-14, 4-8 SERIES Nicholls State leads 15-10. RADIO KUCA 91.3-FM, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, So. 12.7 3.6 G Thatch Unruh, 6-5, Sr. 11.5 3.7 G Khaleem Bennett, 6-4, Fr. 6.3 3.3 F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Fr. 9.8 4.6 C Hayden Koval, 7-0, So. 12.8 6.0 COACH Russ Pennell (43-105 in his fifth season at UCA, 137-165 in 11th season overall) NICHOLLS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G Kevin Johnson, 5-10, So. 9.7 3.7 G Jeremiah Buford, 6-5, So. 2.6 1.2 G Jeremiah Jefferson, 6-2, Sr. 15.6 3.0 F Danny Garrick, 6-6, Jr. 8.2 2.7 C Ryghe Lyons, 6-10, So. 3.5 2.2 COACH Austin Claunch (11-14 in first season at Nicholls State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Nicholls 72.3 Points for 71.7 76.0 Points against 75.3 -3.3 Rebound margin -6.6 -0.7 Turnover margin +0.8 42.8 FG pct. 41.5 34.4 3-pt pct. 35.4 72.0 FT pct. 76.6 CHALK TALK UCA has lost six consecutive games, including two in overtime. UCA’s past five losses have been by single digits. … Nicholls State has lost two in a row. … UCA defeated Nicholls State 74-68 on Jan. 19 in Conway.

— Christian Boutwell

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

WHEN 7:30 p.m. WHERE H&PE Arena, Houston RECORDS UAPB 11-15, 8-5 SWAC; Texas Southern 14-11, 9-3 INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G M. McKnight, 6-4, Sr. 21.0 5.1 G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr. 12.2 3.8 F Marquell Carter, 6-6, Jr. 3.9 2.7 F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, So. 6.4 5.4 F Artavious McDyess, 6-10, So. 2.8 2.3 COACH George Ivory (130-219 in 12th season at UAPB and overall) TEXAS SOUTHERN POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG F Jeremy Combs, 6-7, Sr. 16.1 8.8 F Eden Ewing, 6-8, Sr. 9.3 8.3 F Devocio Butler, 6-5, Sr. 8.7 4.0 G Tyrik Armstrong, 5-10, Jr. 5.0 1.7 G John Jones, 6-0, So. 7.8 1.1 COACH Johnny Jones (14-11 in first season at Texas Southern, 312-249 in 18th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB Texas Southern 66.2 Points for 78.7 73.0 Points against 79.0 -1.0 Rebound margin -0.1 -1.0 Turnover margin +0.4 42.3 FG pct. 43.3 33.9 3-pt pct. 31.5 68.9 FT pct. 67.1 CHALK TALK UAPB has won four consecutive games. … The Golden Lions defeated Texas Southern 90-86 on Jan. 26 in Pine Bluff. UAPB’s Martaveous McKnight and Texas Southern’s Jeremy Combs each had 30 points.

— Christian Boutwell