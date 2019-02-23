UPDATE: Police ID officer, victim in fatal shooting after traffic stop in Little Rock

Little Rock police investigate at the scene of a police shooting Friday near 12th Street and Rodney Parham Road. The driver of a vehicle that was reported stolen accelerated and hit an officer during a traffic stop, authorities said. An officer shot and killed the driver.

Little Rock police have named the officer and victim involved in a traffic stop that ended in a fatal shooting on Friday.

Officer Charles Starks was on patrol shortly after 11 a.m. when he located a vehicle flagged as stolen in a parking lot on 12th Street and Rodney Parham Road, police said in a news release Saturday.

When Starks performed a traffic stop, police said that the driver, 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire, refused Starks’ verbal direction to exit the 2018 black Nissan Altima.

Blackshire stopped but then accelerated and hit Starks, who opened fire and shot Blackshire, police said. Blackshire died at the scene. A female passenger in Blackshire's vehicle was not injured, authorities said.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, officers attempted to give aid to Blackshire but he died from his injuries at the scene, according to police. Starks was then transported to a local hospital for his injuries and released Friday night.

Starks, 30, was hired as a Little Rock police officer on August 12, 2013, police said. He has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.