300 activists arrested as India cracks down on restive Kashmir

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard Saturday at a closed market in Srinagar, a city in the India-controlled territory of the Kashmir region.

SRINAGAR, India -- Police have arrested at least 300 activists seeking the end of Indian rule in the disputed Kashmir region, officials said Saturday, escalating fears among already wary residents that a sweeping crackdown will touch off renewed anti-India protests and clashes.

The crackdown comes amid tensions between India and Pakistan after the Feb. 14 suicide car bombing of a paramilitary convoy by a Kashmiri militant. Forty Indian soldiers died in the attack, the worst against Indian government forces in Kashmir's history.

India blamed the attack on Pakistan and promised a "jaw-breaking response." Pakistan warned India against linking it to the attack without an investigation, and it offered a dialogue to resolve all issues, including Kashmir.

Police said Saturday that they went to neighborhoods overnight and rounded up leaders and activists, mainly from Jama'at-e-Islami, a political-religious group that espouses the right to self-determination for Kashmir, a Himalayan territory divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.

The raids and arrests continued Saturday.

Among those arrested were Jama'at-e-Islami head Abdul Hamid Fayaz and Mohammed Yasin Malik, an influential pro-independence leader who leads the Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front. Malik was picked up from his home overnight in the region's main city of Srinagar, where most shops and businesses closed to protest the crackdown.

The Joint Resistance Leadership, an alliance comprised of three top Kashmiri leaders, including Malik, called for a strike to protest the crackdown, a statement said.

Police gave no reason for the arrests.

Through the night, Indian fighter aircraft and military helicopters hovered above the region. Indian military officials offered no comment about it.

Residents fear the crackdown could be a prelude to a military strike by India against Pakistan or the tinkering of Kashmir's special status in India's constitution. India's Supreme Court has yet to give its verdict on a petition against the special provision, which it has been hearing for more than a year.

Indian authorities rushed about 10,000 additional paramilitary soldiers to the already highly militarized Kashmir valley. Indian soldiers are ubiquitous in Kashmir, and residents make little secret of their fury toward the Indians' presence in the Himalayan region, calling them an occupying force.

Since 1989, rebels have been fighting against Indian control in Kashmir. About 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and ensuing crackdowns.

Most Kashmiris support the rebels' demand that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

A Section on 02/24/2019