Little Rock notebook

$517,000 allocated for park restrooms

City directors on Tuesday voted to appropriate $517,000 to build restrooms at Two Rivers Park on the south side of the Arkansas River Trail.

Funding of $175,000 for the project will come from a grant from the state Parks and Tourism Department. Another $175,000 will come from a city grant-matching account. Additional funding will come from a tax that funds capital improvements to city parks.

Three meetings for public input on the project were held in 2016.

Shields and Associates Inc. won the bid for the project and will be doing the work.

Mausoleum repairs enter second phase

The city is entering the second phase of improvements to the Oakland-Fraternal Historic Cemetery Mausoleum.

The first phase, which was undertaken in 2014 and 2015, included temporary roof repairs, removal of stone that was in danger of collapsing and drainage improvements.

The next phase will include asbestos abatement, a new roof, repair of stone masonry, waterproofing and reinstallation of a limestone veneer that was previously removed.

The contract with Baldwin and Shell is not to exceed $138,593 with $86,427 of that covered by grant funding, with the city and cemetery providing matching funds for the rest.

Board ratifies new water commissioner

City directors on Tuesday ratified the appointment of Jay Barth to the Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners.

Barth's appointment is effective July 11. He will complete the remaining portion of a seven-year term for resigning Commissioner Roby Robertson. The term will end June 30, 2025.

His selection is also subject to confirmation by the North Little Rock City Council, which will vote on it Monday.

Barth is a political science professor at Hendrix College in Conway and director of the school's Odyssey Program curriculum, as well as chairman of the state Board of Education.

Three structures go on demolition list

City directors on Tuesday voted to demolish three residential structures that were deemed to cause a negative impact on the neighborhoods where they sit.

All three are fire-damaged or deteriorated to a level of being unsafe and dangerous. They are:

• 4912 Harris Road.

• 2410 S. Pine St.

• 2321 S. Pulaski St.

The estimated cost to demolish and remove the three buildings is $14,400.

Bonds set to fund wastewater fixes

The Water Reclamation Authority will finance improvements to its wastewater collection system using up to $18 million in revenue bonds.

The improvements are required by a consent administrative order from the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The Board of Directors approved the bond issue at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Sponsors are sought for free trolley rides

The Rock Region Metro transit agency is seeking sponsors to support its fare-free streetcar rides as well as its economic development efforts.

There are five sponsorship levels. Sponsor benefits can include streetcar advertising, annual naming rights and mentions in the streetcar operator script.

The streetcar system has operated fare-free since December. The promotion is planned to continue throughout the year.

Interested streetcar sponsors may contact Becca Green, Rock Region Metro's director of public engagement, at bgreen@rrmetro.org or (501) 375-6716 ext. 241.

Metro on 02/24/2019