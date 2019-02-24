Arkansans join message about cancer awareness

When they died, Susan Kessler's mother was 49, Mary Schmid's daughter was 33 and Brett Kirkman's friend was in her 40s.

The three Arkansans' loved ones all died from colon and rectal cancers.

The three are among 29 advocates who will appear in a public service announcement about the diseases that's set to play on a screen in New York City's Times Square through March.

Recently appointed to yearlong volunteer "ambassadorships" with the national colorectal cancer advocacy group Fight CRC, all three say they want to call attention to the cancers, which can be uncomfortable to discuss. The cancers are on the rise in young people, among whom they're easily misdiagnosed or overlooked.

That's what happened in the case of Kessler's mother, who left behind diaries of gastrointestinal symptoms she had been experiencing for more than a decade, and Schmid's daughter, Robyn Schmid Tiffey, who was diagnosed just a few months after her 30th birthday.

"She'd been having issues for years, but honestly, it absolutely never occurred to us that it could be colon cancer," said Schmid, who lives in Bella Vista. "One of my biggest regrets is that I didn't know to ask."

The 30-second advertisement will debut Wednesday at the time of the Nasdaq stock exchange opening bell and will emphasize early detection through screenings, such as colonoscopies.

Colorectal cancers killed about 600 people in Arkansas and 50,000 in the U.S. in 2015, the most recent year for which Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data are available. Only lung cancer causes more cancer deaths in Arkansas.

Dr. Matt Garner, a gastroenterologist at St. Bernards Healthcare in Jonesboro, said physicians are concerned about increasing rates of colorectal cancer in younger Americans. People who were born in 1990 have almost twice the lifetime risk of getting colon cancer and four times the risk of getting rectal cancer as people born in 1950, he said.

No one's sure why it's happening, but there are a few theories. In younger people, there's an unexplained higher incidence of some genetic mutations that can lead to colon cancer, and the population has become more obese, which increases overall risk, Garner said.

Also, "there's evidence that our diets today are changing the microbiome -- the bacterial colonies that live within the colon," he said. Those changes may affect a person's likelihood of getting colon cancer.

What that means, he said, is that even young people should be talking to their doctors about any symptoms that could be related to colorectal cancers, such as changes to or blood in the stool, rectal bleeding or unexplained weight loss, as well as family histories of similar cancers.

"If you can't diagnose it early, you're going to miss the battle," he said. Outcomes are much worse for people who are diagnosed after the disease has advanced. Roughly 89 percent of people diagnosed with Stage 1 colon cancer will be alive after five years, as compared with 13.8 percent of people diagnosed with Stage 4, or metastatic, colon cancer.

Kessler, who lives in Searcy and whose mother, Sharon Keathley, died from rectal cancer in 1992, said she's been working hard to change the perception that colorectal cancers are "an older person's disease." She often talks to people about the importance of getting screened, which she said isn't as big a deal as it's often made out to be.

Her family has taken her advice to heart. Both of her sisters and her son, who is just 22, have identified polyps -- growths that can sometimes develop into cancer -- during screenings.

"We really do look at [my mother's death] as a blessing now. ... It gave us the ability to be aware that we needed to be getting screened, making sure that we were getting checked," she said.

In 2018, the American Cancer Society recommended beginning annual colonoscopy screenings at age 45. Its previous recommendation was age 50.

Garner said not every medical group agrees with that, possibly because of the cost. Colonscopies can be expensive for patients. He said the colonoscopy is still the best test for colorectal cancers, but there are other tests, such as a CT colonography or a flexible sigmoidoscopy, that can be less expensive if an insurer balks.

Ultimately, "you've got to do what's right for you, not what your insurer necessarily says is right for you," he said.

In addition to regular screenings, Garner recommended lifestyle changes that are thought to reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancers. Those include exercising to the point of sweating three times a week, quitting smoking, eating colorful vegetables and minimizing consumption of processed foods. It's also important to manage medical conditions, including diabetes, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

As well as appearing in the Times Square advertisement, the Arkansas advocates' personal stories will appear on Fight CRC's social media and blog next month.

Also in March, Schmid will travel with other advocates to Washington, D.C., to call on legislators -- including the Arkansas congressional delegation -- seeking support for programs to fight colorectal cancers. Last year she took a similar trip to urge lawmakers to increase cancer research funding.

She said she's continuing the work of her daughter, who had been involved in colorectal cancer advocacy before her death in 2017.

"I wish it was her completing her mission for awareness," she said. "She was just adamant that her story get out there."

