Athletics software deal in the works Error overstates UA endowments $395,112 to fund cellular research

Athletics software deal in the works

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and information technology company Teamworks are nearing a deal for the company to provide a software communications platform for the university's athletics department, a UA spokesman said.

In a request for proposals, UA described seeking a vendor able to "provide a technology platform capable of sending mass communications including, but not limited to email, text messages, and voice communication."

The technology is being sought to "streamline communication and scheduling within the various areas of the athletics department," the request for proposals stated.

Teamworks, based in Durham, N.C., was selected over a bid from another company, ARMS, according to university documents.

Kevin Trainor, a UA spokesman, said football already uses the Teamworks platform, but the university does not have a single, comprehensive communications platform for all sports.

On Friday, he said in an email that the university is "in the concluding stages of finalizing a multiyear agreement with Teamworks" with an estimated cost of $83,200 for the agreement's initial year.

Teamworks provides technology for other schools, including the University of Alabama. A spokesman for the University of Alabama provided an invoice record showing that a one-year Teamworks platform subscription was costing the university's athletic department $118,905.98.

Error overstates '18 endowment

FAYETTEVILLE -- A survey error made by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville caused an approximately $13.6 million overstatement of the university's endowment, university spokesman Mark Rushing said.

For fiscal 2018, the market value of UA's endowment was $1.185 billion rather than $1.199 billion, Rushing said.

The higher number was published in January in the 2018 NACUBO-TIAA Study of Endowments.

The university ranked 94th among U.S. and Canadian institutions listed in the published report. The new total would drop UA below two other institutions, Berea College and the University of Utah, for a ranking of 96th, assuming the survey included no other errors.

The new total also would mean that the market value of the endowment increased by 19 percent rather than the 20.4 percent listed in the published report.

"NACUBO is aware of the error and the university will request that the FY18 figure be corrected for the next survey," Rushing said in an email. NACUBO refers to the National Association of College and University Business Officers, which works to gather voluntary survey responses for the study.

$395,112 to fund cellular research

FAYETTEVILLE -- A pair of University of Arkansas, Fayetteville professors have won a $395,112 federal grant to study ways of better detecting cellular problems that can lead to sometimes fatal diseases.

Kyle Quinn, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering, and Shilpa Iyer, an assistant professor of biological sciences, are principal investigators for the National Institutes of Health grant.

Their project will focus on mitochondria, defined by the National Cancer Institute as small cellular structures that make most of the energy in a cell.

Quinn's previous research has involved advanced optical imaging, and he will work with Iyer and others at UA researching mitochondrial diseases.

Metro on 02/24/2019