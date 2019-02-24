Benton resident named to police and fire retirement system board

For the past three years, Andrew Branch has felt the need to give back.

“I have had a pretty good life, and I just wanted to do some positive things,” Branch said. “Before the past two or three years, I hadn’t been involved with the government, but after I started working for the government is when my interest increased.”

Branch, who lives in Benton, was recently appointed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the Local Police and Fire Retirement System (LOPFI) Board of Trustees. Branch’s term will end in 2022.

“They are responsible for supervising the pension fund for local police and fire,” Branch said. “The state of Arkansas has teachers retirement and [the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System] for state employees, and police and firefighters from around the state participate in this.”

Branch said the governor selects somebody from a list that is given to him, so he approached the chairs and asked if he could be considered. The board meets quarterly, and there is no compensation for the position.

“It is just an adviser position to monitor and make sure we have transparency and are making good decisions and investments for the police and fire departments around the sate,” Branch said. “It is just kind of a public-service thing.”

There are six other members on the board, including two mayors, a retired police officer, a retired firefighter and an active police officer and firefighter.

“I think he will do a good job,” said state Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock, who along with state Rep. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, recommended Branch for the position.

“He is an attorney and accountant and has a lot of experience in state government,” House said. “He is a level-headed young man, and I think he will be an asset to the board of trustees.”

In a statement sent to the Tri-Lakes Edition, Hutchinson said Branch’s fellow commissioners and the plan participants will find him “to be a good advocate who will help keep the system on solid footing.”

“Andrew Branch has a heart for public service, and with his education in business, accounting and law, he has built a solid foundation from which to work,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “He has proven himself as my appointment to the Information Network of Arkansas and the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee.

“As vice president of housing for the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, he has shown the leadership that achieves results with a compassionate approach. He is a perfect fit for the police and fire retirement system.”

Branch is originally from Houston, Texas. He has an uncle who is a retired Houston robbery detective and a cousin who is a current Houston police officer who recently made sergeant. Branch said even though he grew up with a family with a few police officers in it, he never considered going into police work himself.

“I always admired it, but it was never my path,” Branch said. “My next-door neighbor is a retired fire captain for Benton, and I really respect what police and fire do as first responders.

“I saw there was an opening coming up on this board, and I thought I might be able to help out and maybe lend some of my fiscal and legal understanding to help the board make good decisions.”

Branch graduated from Hallsville High School in Texas and earned a bachelor’s degree from LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, in 2002 and a Master of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University in 2003. He earned a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law in 2015.

He said becoming a lawyer was always something he had been interested in and was a lifelong goal.

“When the opportunity came up to relocate to Arkansas and go to law school, I moved back, loved it and decided to stay,” Branch said. “It is just a great place to live.”

Branch lived in Benton during his younger days, having attended school in the Benton district from eighth to 10th grade. He said moving back to Benton was “kind of like going home.”

“It is just a nice quiet place,” Branch said. “I have friends in the area that I have known for a number of years, and I always had fond memories of it from when I lived here when I was younger. … And with Facebook and the internet, you can never get rid of people.”

Branch’s father, Ken Branch, was an accountant, and Branch had a couple of great uncles who were accountants as well.

“So I grew up around it,” he said. “No lawyers though, so I am the first one in my family doing that. … I’ve tried some different things in my career, but I always seem to come back to accounting. I have always had a natural ability for it.

“I’m not sure if that is something to be excited about, but the numbers have always made sense to me, so it is easy.”

Branch is currently the chief financial officer for the Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs, but has been with the state since 2015 in a couple of roles.

“I was honored that the governor selected me. Obviously, it is a big honor,” Branch said, “but it is also a little bit humbling because it is a responsibility to make good decisions for these folks depending on these pensions.”

Branch said that with the pension, for every year they are in service, officers and firefighters contribute a portion of their salary, and employers, the cities and counties participating also pay a portion for a defined benefit pension plan.

“They don’t have individual accounts, but they are guaranteed this amount per year, as well as cost-of-living adjustments,” Branch said. “It is the responsibility of the board to make prudent adjustments that aren’t being too risky to make sure the money is there when those guys retire.”

David Bell, chief financial officer for the Department of Arkansas Heritage, has known Branch since 2015.

“I would describe [Andrew] as plain-spoken and thoughtful,” Bell said. “In terms of his understanding of legal issues and financial issues, he has a good background and a mix of both.

“He understands the financial side and understands how the numbers work, and in the business world, it is good to have both.”

Bell said Branch understands the legal requirements of a board entity such as LOPFI, and “he also understands the financial [aspect], with money coming in and money being paid out.”

“Across the whole country, at both the federal and state level, pension plans are underfunded,” Bell said. “It is crucial to dig in and understand what is going on with these pension plans.”

Bell said the LOPFI is a small board and doesn’t have the luxury of naming two people for the same position, which is why appointing Branch is so beneficial.

“When I first spoke to Bill Sample and asked him to nominate me, they wanted to know why I would be a good fit for the role,” Branch said. “I have an accounting and finance background, and I can make informed, reasonable decisions that the other board members can’t, just by the nature of the other four and [and their background as officers].

“I think I will be there to help provide some outside context.”

Branch said that from the things he has heard and read, the Local Police and Fire Retirement System is doing a great job.

“I just want to help continue that,” he said. “I don’t really get anything out of it except for the satisfaction of helping.”

