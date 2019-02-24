Chamber ambassador makes big contributions

Brittney Harris hasn’t let being born with a rare form of dwarfism keep her down — she’s been an award-winning dancer and community volunteer.

Harris, 30, of Desha is the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year. She’s also the new District 7 director of Little People of America.

The chamber award was announced at the annual gala Jan. 25.

Harris said she became an ambassador in 2018, when Shelly Hendrix, membership director at the chamber, asked her to apply.

“She said, ‘You’d be really great for this position,’” Harris said.

“It’s been an awesome experience; I’ve always loved Batesville,” she said.

Harris grew up in the “teeny-tiny town” of Desha, which is about 3 miles southwest of Batesville.

“[Being an ambassador] was just a great opportunity to get out and see more of what’s going on in our city,” she said.

And a lot is going on. Harris said the city has won numerous awards and was named a Trendsetter City for 2018.

Her ambassador award was a surprise.

“It was awesome,” she said.

Hendrix said she chose Harris for the honor.

“She is somebody who goes above and beyond her duties,” Hendrix said. “She’s always willing to help, always introduces herself to our members and visitors. She’s always very welcoming and has a big heart and passion for our community. She is always wanting to be a part of anything that is going on, and she’s just an all-around great person.”

Hendrix said the honor is based on attendance at all chamber events, including ribbon-cuttings and groundbreakings.

“It was not just her attendance. … It was also her attitude at those events that stood out,” Hendrix said.

The 4-foot-7-inch Harris said she’s always been outgoing, despite her physical differences.

“I was born with a rare skeletal dysplasia, Ellis-Van Creveld syndrome. It’s a rare genetic mutation,” she said.

Harris said she is on the taller end of the spectrum for people with her syndrome.

“When I was first born, they didn’t even know what my life expectancy would be; there were a lot of unknowns. I had a lot of heart issues at birth,” Harris said, adding that she underwent heart surgery when she was 4 years old.

“My parents were scared and nervous, not sure what my abilities would be. As they saw me growing, getting bigger, they saw I was adapting and figuring things out. They said, ‘You can do whatever you set your mind to do.’ They were very supportive and kind of let me figure things out on my own.”

Harris went to Southside High School near Batesville.

“There was some bullying; it really wasn’t bad,” she said. “I grew up with the same kids. There would be one or two bullies who would give me a hard time from time to time. It would stop and pick up again. Really, I had a great experience in school. There were days I’d come home crying from bullying, but overall, it was great.”

She didn’t let her small stature hold her back. She was a cheerleader from fifth through eighth grades and was on the dance team throughout high school.

“After that, I had a lot of accomplishments,” she said.

Harris was named an all-star dancer at a dance camp, and because of that honor, she got to travel to London, England, to dance in a New Year’s Day parade.

She earned her associate degree in general education at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Her plan was to be a physical-therapy assistant, but “that didn’t pan out,” she said.

She worked as a dance instructor and got an “awesome job” as studio manager for Fusion Dance Academy, which was in Batesville at that time and is no longer in business. The dance studio owner’s husband, Dustin Kramer, owns Independence County Off Road Performance Outdoors, a powersports dealership in Batesville, and Harris is now the head of marketing for the dealership.

“I’ve been a country/farm girl,” Harris said. “Growing up, we had three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and Dad and I would take them out riding and hunting.”

Harris said she enjoyed other typical teenage activities, including driving, thanks to adaptive pedals, and dating.

“I’ve always been super outgoing; I never had an issue meeting someone,” she said. “You wonder, ‘Do they think it’s cool to date someone really short? Do they actually like me for me?’”

When she graduated from high school in 2006, she met her now husband, Garrick.

“A mutual friend who also went to Southside introduced me to my husband. She said, ‘I have this guy who thinks you’re really cute.’”

They went to a football game together and started dating 12 years ago; they’ve been married for 8 1/2 years.

“I get double takes,” Harris said. “Kids will often point and say, ‘Momma, why is she so little?’ ‘Is she a momma or a kid? You ignore it, or if I’m close enough, I say, ‘Hi, my name is Brittney. I was born different; I just didn’t grow.’ They’re curious; they just don’t know better. Parents try to hush them and push them along, but how do we as society accept people and grow if we don’t teach people how to approach them? Adults can be cruel, but if it’s children or someone being sincere, I definitely like to reach out.”

It wasn’t until about three years ago that Harris found out about Little People of America and joined the Diamond Chapter in Arkansas.

“I’ve had [dwarfism] all my life and didn’t know anyone else with that same condition; then I found out about Little People of America. … I was 27 years old,” she said.

The chapter meets in various locations in the state, and Harris attended her first Arkansas chapter meeting in Heber Springs.

“It was like, ‘Oh, cool,’ you know, because I really didn’t know any other little people around this area. It was like, ‘Where have you been all my life?’” she said.

“I kind of dove off into Little People of America as a whole and became the Arkansas Diamond Chapter president shortly after joining. I’ve now stepped up. … I’m our district director for the 2019-2020 year over Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma,” Harris said.

“It’s all very new, but I hope to help these chapters as the years go by. … There’s a lot that goes into these chapters in keeping people interested in meeting and giving new ideas,” she said. “We want to give parents support. It’s an awesome opportunity to draw them in and help them out. I want to help all those chapters do that and do it successfully.

“Normally, parents are obviously the ones who are going to hear about [chapters]. We’re just all one big family. They’ll bring kids to the meeting, … and then the adults, they come, and we all get together. We have weekend events, regional conferences.”

She said the Little People of America chapter in Arkansas meets every other month; district meetings with members from all four states are held twice a year.

“We’ll have a medical doctor come in and do workshops,” she said. “We’ll play games … go out and eat dinner. We have a dance, usually one of the nights we’re there.

“I want to reach out to people new to the dwarfism world … as well as any adults who are going through depression or health issues. It’s all about support and advocacy.”

Harris also wants to continue supporting her city.

“I just want to keep being super involved. I enjoy being out there and seeing all the progress Batesville makes,” she said. “I have no intention of slacking.”

And she still dances when she wants to.

