COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Feb. 25

Audubon Society Meeting

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Stables meeting room at the Winthrop Rockefeller Center. The program will be presented by Don and Janie Higgins, who rehabilitate raptors as subpermittees of the HAWK Center (Helping Arkansas Wild Kritters). Don will describe what it’s like to play host to bald eagles. The public is invited to attend. Call (501) 977-3899 for directions or more information.

Feb. 28

Maumelle Business Expo

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 17th annual Maumelle Business Expo — Maumelle Forward: The Future of Maumelle — at the Jess Odom Community Center, 1100 Edgewood Drive. The State of the City Lunch, with Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris, will begin at noon in the center’s South Room. Tickets are $15. The expo will be open from 2-6 p.m. The free event includes a chance to win a $500 cash prize, as well as door prizes and giveaways. For more information, contact Alicia Gillen at (501) 851-9700 or alicia@maumellechamber.com.

North Metro Healthcare Awards

CONWAY — The North Metro Healthcare Awards will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McCastlain Ballroom at the University of Central Arkansas. Dr. Chad Rodgers of the Little Rock Pediatric Clinic will be the keynote speaker. Tables of eight can be reserved for $600. To reserve seats or for more information, contact Therese Williams at therese@conwayarkansas.org or (501) 932-5411.

March 1

Small Works on Paper

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The 2019 Small Works on Paper, an annual touring exhibit showcasing the work of Arkansans, will open Friday at the Windgate Gallery in the Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock, 3000 W. Scenic Drive. The show features works by two artists from the River Valley & Ozark Edition readership area — Dennis McCann of Maumelle and Neal Harrington of Russellville. Admission is free. The public is invited to attend an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Arkansas Arts Council Director Patrick Ralston will speak about the touring exhibit at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through April 13. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

March 2

Book Signing

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will welcome local author Roman Fischer to a book signing at 2 p.m. at the library. Fischer is the author of Rules to Rule Successfully. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Ongoing

Adult Summer Softball Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will register teams for its Summer Adult Softball League starting Monday and ending at 5 p.m. March 8. Teams must pay the entry fee and submit an entry form and a team roster. Forms are available in the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department Office or at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Health Foundation Scholarships

CONWAY — Area full-time students in a health care field who are currently enrolled or beginning their education are invited to apply for a 2019-2020 scholarship through the Conway Regional Health Foundation. The deadline for applications is Thursday. For an application, visit www.conwayregional.org/scholarships, or contact the Conway Regional Health Foundation at foundation@conwayregional.org or (501) 513-5191. Recipients will be notified in April and will be recognized at a reception in the Conway Regional Auditorium.

Arkansas Women to Watch Art Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts will present its biennial exhibit,

Arkansas Women to Watch 2019: Heavy Metal, through March 9 at the Norman Fine Arts Center Gallery at Arkansas Tech University. The exhibit includes work by Holly Laws, associate professor of art at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. For more information, visit www.acnmwa.org.

Get Up & Give Collection Project

HEBER SPRINGS — Methodist Family Health’s 10th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to children and families. The project is during Lent, March 6 through April 18. People can donate personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and more to a local Methodist Counseling Clinic. The drop-off location for the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area is at 407 S. Seventh St. in Heber Springs or call (501) 365-3022. Download a list of items at www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html, or contact Kelli Reep at kreep@methodistfamily.org or (501) 906-4210 for more information.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8., with dates to be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit the

center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or JanieceBrierly at (501) 250-5087.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center,

5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Sterling Scholars Lecture

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Sterling Scholars bring speakers to the Rotary Club lunches. A special presentation commemorating Arkansas Archeological Month will be offered by Catherine Swift from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6 at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive. The event is open to the public, and purchase of lunch is optional. The Sterling Scholars Lectures are sponsored by the Rotary Club on the first Wednesday of each month.

Cosy Sheridan Concert

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will host Cosy Sheridan in concert at 1 p.m. March 9. She will be accompanied on bass and harmonies by Charlie Koch. On her new CD, Sometimes I Feel Too Much, she writes of her years on the road in her song “Woody Guthrie Watch Over Me.” To hear cuts from her CD or see video of Cosy’s shows, go to www.cosysheridan.com. For more information about the concert, email nancy@fcl.org or call the library at (501) 327-7482

Cleburne County Retired School Personnel Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired School Personnel will meet at noon March 12 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. The guest speaker will be J.L. Methvin, chancellor of Arkansas State University-Beebe and Heber Springs. All retired school personnel are welcome to attend. For more information, email E. Hankins at elh@windstream.net.

AARP Safe Driving Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will offer an AARP Safe Driving Class with Clay Fires from 1-5 p.m. April 4. This class will satisfy the requirements to get a reduction on auto-insurance premiums in Arkansas. The course fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. For more information or to RSVP, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.