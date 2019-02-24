COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Tuesday

Black History Celebration

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville invites the community to attend a Black History Celebration at 11 a.m. in Independence Hall. The 50-minute program will be repeated at noon. The event will feature keynote speaker Lonnie Williams from Arkansas State University and musical guests The Anointed Ones. UACCB students and alumni will also speak. Lunch will be served. For more information, call (870) 612-2040.

L.C. Sears Collegiate Seminar Series

SEARCY — The Harding University Honors College will host Harding alumnus Michael Pullara as part of the L.C. Sears Collegiate Seminar Series at 7 p.m. in Cone Chapel at Harding. Pullara is the author of The Spy Who Was Left Behind: Russia, the United States, and the True Story of the Betrayal and Assassination of a CIA Agent. The event is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, Thursday and March 5 and 9

Commercial Driver’s License Training

BATESVILLE – The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s community and technical education department will offer Class B Commercial Driver’s License training, with school-bus endorsement, from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and March 5, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 in Room 816 of the UACCB Row Johns Building. The 20-hour course is divided into classroom preparation for the Department of Transportation written exam and hands-on experience and training. The course fee is $150. For more information or to register, email workforce@uaccb.edu or call (870) 612-2082.

Wednesday

ASU-Beebe Agriculture Day

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Department of Agriculture will celebrate its 63rd Annual Agriculture Day with roughly 2,100 students from across the state from 98 high school chapters of FFA, a national student agricultural organization. The practice judging contests will begin at 1:30 p.m., with skilled competitions in ag communications, agronomy, dairy foods, electricity, farm business management, floriculture, land, equine, poultry, livestock, mechanics and veterinary science. For more information, view www.asub.edu/academics/career-education/agriculture or call (501) 882-8813.

Thursday

American Legion Post 71 and Auxiliary Meeting

CABOT — Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71 and its Auxiliary will have their monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. There will be a meal at 6 p.m. Anyone who wants to become a member of either group may stop by Post 71 at 114 N. First St. or call (501) 203-5715. The monthly membership meetings take place the fourth Thursday of every month.

Wind Ensemble Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Department of Music will present a concert featuring the Harding Wind Ensemble at 7 p.m. in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.

Friday

Scam-Eduation Program

HARDY — John Hutchins, an investigator with the Cherokee Village Police Department, and Hardy Police Chief Tamara Taylor will present a free program regarding scams at 10:30 a.m. at the Hardy Senior Life Center, 304 Johnson St. Hutchins and Taylor will discuss types of scams in the area, how to identify them and how to protect oneself from scams. All are welcome to attend. There will be a hot meal at 11:30 a.m. for a suggested donation of $3 for anyone 60 years or older and $6 for those younger than 60. For more information, call the Hardy Senior Life Center at (870) 856-2175.

Saturday

Symphonic Winds in Concert

LITTLE ROCK — The Lyon College Symphonic Winds, under the direction of Montgomery and Valerie Hill, will present a concert titled An Irish Rhapsody at 7 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock. The concert will feature an arrangement of the Irish hymn “Be Thou My Vision” titled “Slane,” composed by Elliot Del Borgo. The award-winning Benton High School Wind Ensemble, conducted by Tricia Sterling Moffett, will open the performance. The event is free and open to the public.

Donkey Basketball

PANGBURN — The Pangburn Future Business Leaders of America will sponsor its annual donkey basketball game at 7 p.m. in the Pangburn High School Gym. Tickets are $6 in advance or $8 at the door, with children younger than school age admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at Dale’s Clothing in Searcy or at Pangburn High School. For more information, call (501) 728-3513.

Women’s History Month Celebration

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library will celebrate Women’s History Month with a showing of the movie Hidden Figures at 2 p.m. at the library, 267 E. Main St. The film is based on the true story of three female mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Vanessa Adams at (870) 793-8814.

Chili Supper and Dessert Auction

EL PASO — The annual chili supper and dessert auction to support the El Paso Community Library will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the El Paso Community Center. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted at the door. The supper will be followed by a dessert auction with pies, cakes and cookies sold to the highest bidders. Proceeds from the event will be used to maintain the library. For more information, call (501) 796-5974 or (501) 944-1290.

Friends in Great Places Concert

BATESVILLE — The Natural Disasters will kick off the 11th annual Friends in Great Places Concert at 7 p.m. in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Dancer and singer Alex Prince will also be featured. The Natural Disasters are a multigenre duo from north-central Arkansas composed of John T. Parks and Sarah Jo Sample. They will be joined by Pam Setser, Tim Crouch, Gary Rounds, Danny Dozier, Brad Apple, Kenny Loggains, Samuel Cobb and Irl Hess. Tickets, at $10, can be purchased at First Community Bank and UACCB or at the door. The concert is a fundraiser for Kids’ College, a summer educational program held at UACCB for first- through sixth-graders.

Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozarka College Foundation will host its seventh annual Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show at 11 a.m. in the Stone Bank Student Commons Area at Ozarka. The event will feature a catered lunch by Ozarka’s culinary arts department, a silent auction and local vendors offering their latest styles. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Ozarka College-Mountain View, Centennial Bank or First Service Bank, or from an Ozarka College Foundation Board member. All proceeds will benefit Ozarka College-Mountain View students. For more information, contact Megan Carpenter at (870) 269-5600 or megan.carpenter@ozarka.edu.

Territorial Arkansas Living History Fest

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., will present the Territorial Arkansas Living History Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

ONGOING

Food Drive for Fines

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library will have a food drive to benefit Batesville Help and Hope. During March, for every food item brought in, patrons will have 50 cents of their late fees removed from their account. Food donations are also welcome from those who do not owe fines. Items most needed are canned tuna, canned chicken and canned fruit; however, all nonperishable food items will be accepted. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

This is Us Art Exhibit

SEARCY — The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University will feature the VanHook art show titled This is Us, which opens Monday and runs through March 8. Rick and Kelly VanHook are Searcy artists who specialize in abstract painting. There will be approximately 30 paintings in the exhibit. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and admission is free. To find out more about the artists and their paintings, visit vanhookart.com or contact them at vanhookart@yahoo.com or (501) 230-4567. For more information about the exhibit, visit harding.edu/art or call (501) 279-4426.

A Novel Affair With Rick Bragg Cancelation

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library Friends Foundation’s fundraiser, A Novel Affair With Rick Bragg, set for March 9 at the Batesville Community Center, has been cancelled. Anyone who has purchased tickets will be given a refund. For more information, call (870) 613-3163.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon. every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8, with the dates to be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the center’s Facebook page.

A Moment in Time Photo Exhibit

SEARCY — The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University is featuring a Black History Month photography show titled A Moment in Time through Friday on the third floor of the Olen Hendrix Building. The exhibit primarily contains the work of Virginia Bradley, along with contributions from Harding sophomore Roosevelt Presley. Subjects are posed to portray historically significant black actors, politicians, entrepreneurs, writers, artists and humanitarians. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, visit harding.edu/art or call (501) 279-4426.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a community music gathering from 6-8 p.m. March 4 at First Community Bank. Instrumentalists, singers and listeners are invited to attend the free event.

Sterling Scholars Lectures

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Sterling Scholars bring speakers to the Rotary Club lunches. A special presentation commemorating Arkansas Archeological Month will be offered by Catherine Swift from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6 at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive. This event is open to the public, and purchase of lunch is optional. The Sterling Scholars Lectures are sponsored by the Rotary Club on the first Wednesday of each month.

Heartsaver AED Course

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community and Technical Education Department will offer a four-hour Heartsaver CPR AED course from 5-9 p.m. March 7 in Room 930 of the UACCB Nursing Allied Health Building. Instructor Cathy Shonk will teach adult and child CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) use. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training. The cost, including supplies, is approximately $56 (the price for supplies may change). Participants are asked to bring their cellphones to the class. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

AARP Drive Smart Course

SEARCY — The PrimeTimes of Unity Health will host an AARP Drive Smart Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 8 in the Hubach Conference Center. The instructors are Jerry Yates and Deborah Landers. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP card and $20 for nonmembers. Participants are asked to park behind the hospital off Moore Street, use the elevator to go to the first floor and bring a jacket because the room is cool. To register for the class, call Elizabeth Lever at PrimeTimes at (501) 278-3230.

The Great American Cleanup

POWHATAN — A Great American Cleanup will take place from 1-4 p.m. March 9 at Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25. Participants will join the park interpreter at the Black River Picnic Area to remove litter from the park. The park will provide trash bags, gloves and more. Prizes are available for those who remove the most litter. Churches, clubs, Scout groups and other organizations are invited to attend. Admission is free. For more information, call (870) 878-6765.

The Addams Family Auditions

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Community Theatre will have auditions for The Addams Family musical on March 9 in Brown Chapel at Lyon College. Ages 8 to 12 will audition from 9-11:30 a.m., and ages 13 and older will audition from 1-3 p.m. Auditioners should arrive prepared to sing approximately 16 bars of a song, a cappella — not an Addams Family song. Any other audition material will be provided. The Addams Family production will be June 25-30.

Genealogy Program

BATESVILLE — Holly Hope of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will present a genealogy program titled Bringing It Back: Basic Cemetery Maintenance and Safety at 10 a.m. March 9 in the second-floor meeting room of the Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St. Those who attend will be eligible to win a door prize. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814 or email info@indcolib.com.

Bean, Soup and Cornbread Lunch

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Garden Club will host a Bean, Soup and Cornbread Lunch from noon to 3 p.m. March 9 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2413 Northeastern Ave. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children. The fundraiser will support community projects such as providing flower gardening at the Recycling Center, the Blue Star Memorial Highway and other locations. For more information, call (501) 249-9561.

Retired School Personnel Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired School Personnel will meet at noon March 12 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. The guest speaker will be J.L. Methvin, chancellor of Arkansas State University-Beebe. All retired school personnel are welcome. For more information, email E. Hankins at elh@windstream.net.

Cystic Fibrosis Fundraiser

CABOT — Silver Screen Cinema 8 will show the movie 5 Feet Apart at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. March 14 in honor of three Cabot residents who have cystic fibrosis — April Pitts, Julia Hughes and Mackenzie Lenox — and will attend the opening show. The theater will make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Reserve tickets at ticketsforthe.show/cabotvipcinema/069637000041.

Davidsonville Discovery Day

POCAHONTAS — The Davidsonville Discovery Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 in the Education Center at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S. The cost is $10 per person, with registration required. For more information or to sign up, call the park at (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

Toast & Roast Dinner

BATESVILLE — The White River Health System Foundation will host its Toast & Roast Dinner on March 30 at the Batesville Community Center, 1420 S. 20th St. The WRHS Foundation will honor its 2019 Healthcare Heroes — Gary Bebow, Dr. Andy Davidson and Dr. E.J. Jones — for their years of service. Tickets are $125 each, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or tickets, contact Tiffany Cox at (870) 262-1834 or tcox@wrmc.com.

The Great American Cleanup

POCAHONTAS — The Great American Cleanup will take place from 10 a.m. to noon March 30 at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S. Participants will meet at the Visitor Center for this free event. For more information or to sign up, call (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov. Proceeds from the event will benefit nursing scholarships.

AARP Safe Driving Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will offer an AARP Safe Driving Class with Clay Fires from 1-5 p.m. April 4. This class will satisfy the requirements to get a reduction on auto-insurance premiums in Arkansas. The course fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. For more information or to RSVP, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

