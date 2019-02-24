Conway artist to show work in group exhibit

Conway clay artist Barbara Satterfield continues to find beauty in nature and create art that pays homage to the natural beauty of items that might be overlooked by many. Some of her newest pieces pay homage to bagworms and dirt daubers.

Bits of Sticks, an installation based on bagworm nests, and Daubs of Dirt, an installation based on dirt-dauber nests, are part of Satterfield’s contribution to a group exhibit that will open March 8 at The Galleries at Library Square in the Roberts Library and Butler Center for Arkansas Studies in Little Rock.

The exhibit, Part to Whole: The Making of Art, the Artist and the Artist Group, will showcase a curated selection of work by Satterfield; Mia Hall of Penland, North Carolina, formerly of Little Rock; Dolores Justus of Hot Springs; and Robyn Horn, Sandra Sell and Elizabeth Weber, all of Little Rock. All are members of the Group of Artist Professionals, formed in 2016.

“Several of us have known each other for years, but some of us met just two years ago when Sandra started organizing the group,” Satterfield said, noting that she and Horn studied art together at Hendrix College in Conway. Sell and Horn already knew each other as well, and the group grew to include the six artists.

Sell explains on her website, www.sandrasell.com, that the Professional Art Group (GAP) “brings together visual artists from various backgrounds, different life circumstances and various ways of working to nurture ongoing competitive-level art production for themselves and each other. Discussions center around the artistic process, individual ways of working, business, marketing and setting goals.

“We are an example of a mutually supportive structure for continued exploration and artistic growth,” Sell said.

“This is our first exhibit as a group,” Satterfield said.

“We all come at art with different ideas, different mediums … and make art as good as we can,” Satterfield said. “It’s a challenge to make an exhibit of artwork.

“It’s easy to make art by yourself, just for your satisfaction, but as a group, we want to create art to share and have the opportunity to show our art to each other, and others, and see what they think about it.”

Satterfield said she has been creating art using found objects for about six years. Her current installations are a result of “my fascination of all aspects of nests,” she said.

“I have used real bagworm nests found in nearby woods as models for my work in Bits of Sticks,” she said. “Once I started collecting them, I couldn’t stop. The female bagworm builds the nest, or cocoon, with bits of sticks and leaves. Can you imagine how hard that female bagworm works to build that nest?”

Satterfield’s homage to the bagworm will include bagworm nests, plus one prototype made of earthenware paper clay, oil paint, encaustic and metal, and will descend in varying heights from an overhead structure.

Her second installation, Daubs of Dirt, will be made of earthenware, oil paint, encaustic,

grog, sand, wood and metal and displayed as a wall unit that will feature pieces of handmade sculpture resembling dirt-dauber nests. This installation will showcase a freestanding piece of sculpture, also featuring dirt-dauber nests.

“I am really having fun with this,” she said, adding that she has made 473 pieces of dirt-dauber nests. “It’s amazing to think of the labor of the dirt dauber in making a nest.

“When I am working here in my studio, I have no idea of time or space. … I just get into a Zen and go,” she said. “I enjoy it. … It’s hard to explain.

“I’m 67 and think I may have been an artist all my life, … but it’s just come to the surface since I retired.”

Satterfield will also exhibit Home(s), an earthenware piece that features a pine-tree heart and indigenous nests; Three Eggs, a coli-built earthenware piece that features a wren’s nest; Root, a coli-built piece that features a robin’s nest; and Bayou Platter: After Palissy, Late Summer Bayou Platter: After Palissy, Early Spring, both earthenware clay pieces featuring press molds of bald-cypress-knee stumps.

Satterfield said she is inspired to keep making art by quotes attributed to the late American-French artist Louise Bourgeois: “1) Make art about your life. 2) Find inspiration in all of nature, including spiders and maggots. 3) Revisit the same themes and with experimentation. 4) Never stop.”

Satterfield retired in 2011 after serving 10 years as director of the Baum Gallery of Fine Art at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater arts from Hendrix in 1973; a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine arts from UCA in 1995; and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in studio ceramics from UCA in 1997. She received a Master of Fine Arts degree in studio ceramics and a Master of Arts degree in museum studies from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Satterfield’s work has been selected for juried exhibition since 1995. She received one of two Artistic Innovations grants awarded to Arkansans by the Mid-America Arts Alliance to tour her interactive figurative sculpture series, And Then, I: Monuments to Pivotal Moments, to public spaces across the state in 2014-15.

As an Artist INC Fellow and a recipient of the Arkansas Arts Council Sally A. Williams Artist Trust Grant, Satterfield gives back to the Arkansas arts community through board memberships on the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., and the Committee of One Hundred to benefit the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View. She also sponsors open-studio benefits and presents programs for artists and arts organizations.

In addition to creating art, Satterfield operates her own business, BarbaraB: Exhibit Development and Design in Conway, offering consultation, design and management services for artists and organizations.

Satterfield plans to attend the opening reception for Part to Whole, set for 5-9 p.m.

March 8 during the 2nd Friday Art Night. The exhibit will remain on display at The Galleries at Library Square, 401 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock, through June 29. Normal gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There is no admission charge.