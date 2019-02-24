Educator uses flashy ties, socks to spark talks with students

Matt Kelly, assistant principal at Raymond and Phyllis Simon Middle School in Conway, enjoys wearing socks and ties with bright colors and various motifs. He said the tie he is wearing is his favorite and was given to him by Principal Christi Parrish from her late father, a minister.

Assistant Principal Matt Kelly decided he didn’t want to be a dentist, but he sports silly socks and bold ties to bring smiles to students at a Conway middle school.

And while he has their attention, he hopes to build relationships.

“I feel like they can approach me and give me a compliment on my tie,” he said. “[I say,] ‘You like my tie? Get a load of these socks.’ It’s just a little thing that I can do to tear down some walls between kids now.”

Kelly estimates that he owns at least 200 eclectic ties and about 150 pairs of fun socks with motifs from bacon and eggs to Sasquatch holding Christmas lights.

Kelly’s eye-catching clothing ties into Legacy Builders, a voluntary mentoring program he started this year for fifth-grade boys at Raymond and Phyllis Simon Middle School in Conway, where he is in his third year as an administrator.

“I looked at some of our school data, and we were very high — in some grades, it was 75 percent of our discipline issues were coming from boys,” he said. Coincidentally, Kelly said, he was listening to a podcast on a successful mentoring program called Becoming a Man, or BAM, used in Chicago schools.

“It was just fascinating to me,” he said. “Research shows evidence after evidence that having mentoring for students leads to their success, so I felt called to do that.”

Kelly said he went to Simon Middle School Principal Christi Parrish at the end of last school year and told her, “I have a heart for these boys right now” and said he wanted to start a mentoring program. She said, “Absolutely. Go for it.”

Parrish said her first thought when he approached her was, “Wonderful. Anything we can do to help our boys, especially in middle school, that’s going to be a great thing. He stepped out there and really just ran with it and made it his own. He made it unique to Simon.’”

She said he got input from the students on what they wanted the program to be.

Kelly said 52 fifth-grade boys are in the group. He brings in speakers for their meetings, from Conway

Mayor Bart Castleberry to George Odum, former University of Central Arkansas football player and now an Indianapolis Colt, who was scheduled to visit last week.

Although Parrish doesn’t know definitive statistics on whether student-discipline problems have decreased, “I see that relationship-building; they are very comfortable with him,” Parrish said.

She has contributed to his tie collection, too. The floral-patterned tie he was wearing on this particular day, his favorite, came from her father, the late Rev. Jim Black of Batesville, who was a minister and later chaplain of White River Medical Center.

“He was all about helping people, and he just had a variety of great ties,” she said. Parrish said she was happy to give some of her father’s ties to Kelly, “who is also in a position of helping.”

Kelly said one of the skills he teaches the fifth-graders in the mentoring program is how to tie a necktie, and he brought some from home.

“I brought 50, and my kids went, ‘Oh, my word, is that all your ties?’ I said, no, those are just 50 I don’t mind getting dirty. It’s hard to teach a fifth-grader to tie a tie.

“I’ve got … tie racks in my laundry room, tie racks in my closet, tie racks in my master bathroom. My wife doesn’t mind; she loves them, too.”

Kelly said he wears a tie to school every day except Fridays, which is more casual. A neighbor of his, who is a retired military man, told Kelly he appreciates the respect he shows his students by wearing a tie.

“It kind of started because these kids would approach me. … Where I am on my particular duty in the morning, I’m able to see most of the students in Simon. Several kids commented on my tie: “Oh, Mr. Kelly, I like your tie,” he said. Kelly said he will clutch his hands to his chest and thank them for the compliment. Then he often pulls up a pants leg to show his socks.

“It’s all about building those relationships with kids and making sure they feel plugged in,” he said.

Kelly said the goal of Legacy Builders is to teach self-awareness, social awareness and responsible decision-making.

The group’s motto is: “A large part of moving forward as a man is safeguarding what he leaves behind.”

Jacobi Miller, a fifth-grader who participates in Legacy Builders, said he joined to learn to make better choices.

“There’s certain choices I would have made, terrible choices that would have gotten me in a lot of trouble if I hadn’t been in Legacy Builders,” he said. “We’ve learned partnerships, teamwork and responsibility, stuff that you can use wherever you are.”

Jacobi said he thinks Kelly’s socks and ties are “very funny; it’s very fashionable.”

The 10-year-old said he wants to play basketball in the NBA.

And, he said, “I want to leave the best possible legacy.”

Kelly named the Legacy Builders program because of a “cohort” meeting Kelly had when he was a teacher, the summer of his sixth year teaching 10th-grade biology.

Superintendent Greg Murry and other administrators invited teachers who wanted to participate in a four-day process to see what administrators did.

“As I was sitting there, it was like every fiber of my being was saying, ‘That’s what I want to be.’ I wanted to have a bigger impact. [Administrators] get to have a more global impact on our kids.”

Kelly said Murry told a story about a captivating eulogy he’d heard at a funeral about about leaving a legacy.

When he started the mentoring program, he thought about his students and what legacy they will leave. He asks the fifth-graders in Legacy Builders what their teachers will say about them when they leave the middle school and go to the junior high.

“Next year, because [students] asked, ‘Are we going to continue this?’ we’re finding staff members to check in with them … make sure they’re not slipping through the cracks,” Kelly said. “Every student deserves to feel involved and plugged in to their school. We have a duty to make sure every student succeeds.”

When Kelly graduated from Conway High School, he went to Central Baptist College in Conway. He married his high school sweetheart, Laura, when he was 19. He took a heavy load of science courses, planning to be a dentist.

“I … followed a dentist around all day and thought, ‘I couldn’t do that.’ It was too monotonous. He was in the same position, the same three rooms,” Kelly said.

Kelly was also a youth intern at Antioch Baptist Church, and he knew he loved working with kids. He decided to go into teaching after his eye-opening dental experience.

The 31-year-old father of three said he was influenced to become a teacher because his stepmother was a longtime third-grade teacher at Theodore Jones Elementary School.

He earned his associate degree at CBC — where he was also “the sound man” for the CBC singers and traveled with them to events out of state — and graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway with a bachelor’s degree in science and education with an emphasis in Earth and life science.

His first job was teaching 10th-grade biology at what was then Conway High School-East, a school for grades nine and 10. The 10th grade joined grades 11 and 12 on the high school campus, and the east school became a junior high. Kelly taught inclusion, regular and pre-Advanced Placement biology over the six years he was in the high school classroom.

“I’m very proud; I feel like I had my hands in a lot of things,” he said.

Kelly said he and Steve Love, a former employee, started a Conway High School Fishing Club and took the students to the Student Angler Federation state championships and world fishing tournament.

Kelly was also the National Honor Society sponsor at Conway High School.

“That was really fun and an honor for me because that’s the cream of the crop at Conway High School,” he said.

Kelly has an enthusiasm in his voice when he talks about teaching.

“I miss teaching; I miss being in the classroom with kids,” he said.

But if he can make a bigger difference in the lives of children, and if it starts by putting on Sasquatch socks and a loud tie, that’s the legacy he wants.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.