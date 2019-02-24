Former sheriff tapped as commander of drug task force

— For a man who said he “hadn’t thought about law enforcement” until he was about to graduate from college, Jack Yancey has had quite a career in the field.

The former seven-term Izard County sheriff is the new commander of the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force. It covers Independence, Izard, Cleburne, Fulton and Stone counties.

“I’m enjoying it,” Yancey said. “Anything and everything that has to do with enforcing the drug laws, we get involved in.”

Yancey, who lives on a farm in Brockwell, said longtime drug-task-force commander Dale Weaver was retiring when newly elected Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hance approached him.

“Eric, he knew me, and he talked to me about taking over the drug task force,” Yancey said.

Yancey, 74, said that at first, he didn’t want to take the position. He and his wife, Margaret, have twins, Matthew Yancey and Anjuli Steer, 34; and three grandchildren.

“I could go to the house, whatever, retire. I don’t have any hobbies; I enjoy working. My health’s good. I feel good; why not?”

Why not, indeed? Hance asked.

Hance said Yancey was his ideal person for the job.

“I’ve known Jack for 30 years and always respected him as a law enforcement officer,” he said.

Hance said federal funding for task forces has been severely curtailed. When the task forces started in the 1980s, he said, Arkansas received about $5 million. In 2019, Arkansas’ share was down to $1.4 million.

“In this possible transition from federal to state funding, I wanted somebody who could talk to legislators, who could talk to quorum courts. That’s something I felt like Jack Yancey could do.”

Hance said he worried for two days about how to persuade Yancey to take the job, and he set up an appointment with Yancey in Melbourne. Hance knew that a few people had already told Yancey that Hance wanted him for the position.

“I walked in, and he said, ‘I know why you’re here, and I’d be glad to give it a try,’” Hance said, adding that he was relieved.

Yancey recalled that he qualified his agreement. “I said, ‘I’ll do it. I’m not going to promise you how long.’”

Hance said Yancey also had another stipulation. He wanted Hance to make sure all the sheriffs in the five counties the task force covers were on board with Yancey being hired.

“He said, ‘I might have made somebody mad,’” Hance said.

Hance talked to the sheriff in each county.

“The response was universally positive,” he said. “I’m a big believer in the drug task force, and I’m a big believer in Jim Yancey.”

Yancey laughed when he described his entry into law enforcement as “kind of an odd deal.”

He was in the Navy for three years, and he served 13 months in Vietnam. When he was discharged, he went to college at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, where he majored in business administration.

“They had a career day that day in the [ASU] Reng Student Union. I was just fixing to graduate and was just wandering through there,” he said.

Yancey struck up a conversation with Harold Duke, an agent in charge of the Secret Service in Little Rock.

“One thing led to another, and they hired me after I went through the process. I hadn’t thought about law enforcement.”

He was hired and scheduled to go to work in a few months, he said. Something more interesting to him came along — another career he’d never considered.

“One school-board member called me from Oxford, my hometown, and asked if I’d be interested in coming back and coaching [boys basketball],” Yancey said. “I had never even thought about it.

“The idea just intrigued me. I wanted to go home.”

His only experience was that he had played basketball in high school. Yancey took the job in 1971, stayed seven years and said he had some success with his teams.

“We generally had a pretty good ball team,” he said.

He was teaching and coaching when he decided to run for sheriff to replace Raymond Vaughn, the longtime official who was retiring. Yancey still had a nagging interest in law enforcement.

“I thought, ‘You know, I’d really like to do that,’” Yancey said.

In 1978, he ran for sheriff in a field with eight other candidates — and he had zero experience.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” he said. “I got elected and stayed 12 years. Then I was out and worked at the prison as assistant warden at Calico Rock. A new prison was being built in the county … at the time. It was just like you might think — an administrative job.”

Yancey retired in the mid-’90s because he and a partner started an insurance business, where he stayed about four years before opening a real estate business.

“Me and my partner, David Miller, we bought the Ford Dealership there in Melbourne. We ran it about 13 years. It was a good business; it was fun being around lots of people and that type of thing,” Yancey said.

He said that about two years ago, the Izard County sheriff, Tate Lawrence, died soon after he was elected. Yancey was appointed to fulfill Lawrence’s term.

“The first time around [as sheriff], it was different in the way of drugs,” Yancey said. “At the start of that, at least, we didn’t have meth. It was mostly marijuana in those days and some cocaine. And we never saw heroin.”

Meth was becoming a problem by the time he left office the first time.

“Now it’s just rampant,” he said.

That will be part of his fight as commander of the drug task force.

“We’re going to continue being aggressive as far as drug activity; that’s what we do. We’re going to be as aggressive as we can be in enforcing those drug laws. … Additionally, we’re looking at some things to introduce along the lines of prevention,” Yancey said.

He is interested in getting more involved with the schools.

“Nothing specific … I always thought there was some benefit to introducing programs into the schools that included people involved in that type of [criminal] activity who had stories to tell them about the pitfalls,” he said.

Yancey said he wasn’t talking about a Scared Straight-type program.

“Not really that — just somebody to tell the matter of fact — ‘That’s what I did, and that’s what happened to me.’”

Despite his uncertain start in the career, Yancey has embraced the law enforcement community.

“I remember Harold [Duke]. He thought I was crazy for turning down that [Secret Service] opportunity,” Yancey said.

He doesn’t regret his decision, though.

“I thought about that at different times, what that career might have been like. There’s no point in looking back at anything. We need to keep going forward, whatever we do.”

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.