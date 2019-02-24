Habitat for Humanity to build pocket community

— A new pocket community being developed in Cabot by Habitat for Humanity will provide an opportunity for the city to show just how friendly it is by helping lift neighbors up through volunteerism.

The current Habitat for Humanity Central Arkansas used to cover just Pulaski County, but four or five years ago, the nonprofit expanded into Lonoke County and rebranded after Habitat for Humanity of Lonoke County dissolved.

“In the time that we’ve been in Lonoke County, we’ve built only one house,” said Kelley Sims, Habitat Central Arkansas chief operating office. “Our construction manager was just saying that the Cabot build was one of his favorites. We really want to get more involved in the Cabot community.”

About a year ago, Habitat opened a ReStore — a store selling donated furniture, appliances, home decor, extra building materials, clothing and more. Amy Williams, executive director of the Cabot Chamber of Commerce, said the store has been a great addition to the community, and she is excited to see what Habitat does in Cabot as the organization plans to build more houses.

Plans are currently underway to build a pocket community of 12 homes on a vacant area of land in Cabot. Sims said Habitat had the funds for the homes, and when talking with community leaders, the idea for the pocket community came about.

“We assumed it would be one home here, one home there, but then Centennial Bank contacted us with 8 acres of foreclosed land,” Sims said.

Williams said the city of Cabot is ready for this kind of development.

“We jumped on the opportunity for [Habitat] to build in Cabot,” she said. “We started meeting with their leadership, and we found this piece of property. That’s when the idea of what a pocket community could look like started to come together.”

The community, off Cut Hill Road in Cabot, will include 12 three-bedroom, two-bath homes and possibly a park or gathering area.

Sims said there is still some work to be done before the houses go up.

“The environmental review process takes at least 60 days,” she said. “We’re probably looking at midsummer before we can break ground. Our plan is to bid the houses out three at a time.”

Habitat Central Arkansas has a group of volunteers who will build the walls for the homes at the Habitat facility in Little Rock; then the pieces will be brought to Cabot when the site is ready.

“Once we’re ready to go, we’ll transport to the site, and we’ll use volunteers to raise the walls,” Sims said. “We’ll be reliant on the community volunteers to build the homes.”

Williams said the project offers an opportunity for the community of Cabot to shine by coming out and volunteering on these houses.

“I think through this whole project, you’ll see that sense of community and sense of place,” she said. “If you’re building three to four houses at a time and you get volunteer groups out, it just grows your relationships.”

Aside from volunteers to put up the homes, Sims said, Habitat is in need of families who will eventually live in this pocket community.

“We don’t give the houses away,” Sims said. “They are sold to the families.”

There is an application process to own a Habitat home, and that application can be found at www.habitatcentralar.org. Sims said an ideal candidate would bring in about 30 to 60 percent of the area median income and have a history of responsible payments. House payments on a Habitat home would be $350 to $400 per month, and the loan is 0 percent interest over 30 years.

“We’re needing families in need of a hand up, not a hand out,” she said.

Sims said she encourages people to apply, and if they don’t meet the requirements — especially if they have a less-than-stellar payment history — Habitat can give direction on how to repair that issue. She said that in the past, Habitat has had people who have reapplied after taking some financial advice and ended up in a Habitat home.

Overall, Sims and Williams are both excited about the opportunities the pocket community will bring to Cabot, both for future homeowners and for volunteers who will get to be a part of helping give families a huge boost.

“The fun part is about to begin,” Williams said.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity Central Arkansas, visit www.habitatcentralar.org.