High water expected to linger in state

Storms have moved out of Arkansas for now, but flooding will remain a concern as weeks of rain have many rivers at high levels, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Moderate to major flooding has occurred along portions of the Cache and lower White rivers, said John Lewis, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. He said minor flooding was noted along the Black and Ouachita rivers.

“The most recent rain just more or less kept the rivers high,” Lewis said.

More than 25 sections of state highways have been closed due to high water, said Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle.

Straessle said the number of road closures had increased as floodwaters migrated south through rivers and creeks, eventually inundating roadways.

The decline of water can be a very long process.

“It can take several weeks,” Lewis said. “Right now we are worried for the farmers when it gets close to spring time because their fields are going to be pretty wet and muddy at this rate.”

Lewis said more rain is predicted to fall on the state sometime Wednesday.

Read more in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.