In-State Division I roundups

SOUTHLAND MEN

NICHOLLS STATE 100,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 57

Central Arkansas suffered its seventh consecutive loss, falling to hot-shooting Nicholls State at Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, La.

Jeremiah Jefferson paced the Colonels (11-15, 4-9 Southland) with 26 points.

Nicholls State led 44-25 at the half and scored 16 of the first 19 points of the second half.

Tanner Schmidt led the Bears (10-16, 5-8) with 10 points. Jared Chatham led the Bears in rebounding with seven.

UCA managed only 17 of 58 (29.3 percent) from the floor, was outscored 20-8 in the lane and suffered 17 turnovers, compared to only 7 for Nicholls.

Nicholls hit 33 of 65 shots (50.8 percent) from the floor and was 22 of 41 (53.7 percent) from three-point range.

The 43-point margin of defeat was the largest of the season for the Bears. UCA had defeated Nicholls State in Conway 74-68 on Jan. 19.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

NICHOLLS STATE 68,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 52

Nicholls State enjoyed a 46-33 advantage on the boards on the way to earning a victory over Central Arkansas at Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, La.

Central Arkansas (11-13, 6-8) came into the game riding a four-game winning streak, but the Sugar Bears lost control of Saturday's game midway through the first quarter.

Nicholls (16-10, 10-4) outscored UCA 9-1 in the final five minutes of the first quarter to take a 15-7 lead.

Tykeria Williams led the Colonels with 17 points while Chrystal Ezechukwu pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds. Nicholls held a 20-8 advantage on second-chance points and outscored UCA 26-16 in the lane.

Kamry Orr led Central Arkansas with 12 points, 4 assists and 3 steals. Alanie Fisher grabbed 10 rebounds and also had three steals for UCA.

Nicholls led 30-23 at the half and 50-35 after three quarters.

SWAC WOMEN

TEXAS SOUTHERN 62,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 49

Breaking away from a 25-25 tie at the half, Texas Southern used a 14-point, 18-rebound performance from Niya Mitchell to gain a victory over the Golden Lions at the H&PE Arena in Houston.

UAPB (5-16, 2-12) limited Texas Southern to six points in the second quarter and held a 29-27 advantage with 8:11 left in the third quarter, but the Tigers scored the next nine points and led 45-35 entering the fourth quarter.

Noe'll Taylor led the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with 12 points, while Atitiana Vincent finished with 11 points. Katherine Darden led the Golden Lions with six rebounds.

Texas Southern (11-13, 7-6) enjoyed a 51-33 advantage on the boards and outscored UAPB 40-20 in the lane. UAPB was outscored 27-0 in second-chance points.

Sports on 02/24/2019