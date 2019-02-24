Junior Auxiliary charity ball set for Saturday

The Junior Auxiliary of Searcy will have its annual charity ball Saturday at the Searcy County Club. This year’s theme is Golden Masquerade. Pictured, from left, are Rena Bland-Hall, ball co-chairwoman; Alicia Hamner, ball chairwoman and; JA president Katie Blakely, auction chairwoman.

— People who want to attend this year’s Junior Auxiliary of Searcy’s annual charity ball need to get out their masks.

The Golden Masquerade Charity Ball will take place Saturday at the Searcy County Club, 2729 W. Country Club Road. This is the 45th year that the Junior Auxiliary has hosted a charity ball. The event is for people 21 and older.

“It’s our biggest and only fundraiser of the year,” said ball chairwoman Alicia Hamner, who is also the JA president. “Proceeds go to different projects we do throughout the year for White County.

“It’s going really well. I think we’re going to have a really good turnout.”

Hamner said some of the projects the Junior Auxiliary does include activities at the Sunshine School in Searcy.

“We do a birthday party there every month, a Halloween carnival, an Easter-egg hunt, an Angel Tree and food baskets at Thanksgiving,” Hamner said. “We do the meal at the Day of Caring at Harding University. There are various projects throughout the year that we do, and that is where the money goes.”

Hamner said a masquerade theme was selected this year.

“We do a different theme every year,” she said. “We chose the masquerade theme because people can use different masks and costumes and just have fun with it.”

Last year’s charity-ball theme was the Roaring Twenties. Two years ago, the ball had a Derby Day theme.

“Typically, we raise between $20,000 and $30,000,” Hamner said. “We do live and silent auctions. We’ve been working since October and November, going to different businesses in the community to [ask for] a money donation to be a sponsor, or they can give an item. And if they give an item, it goes toward our live and silent auctions, so we usually have tons of items.”

Hamner estimated that the Junior Auxiliary has received about $4,000 worth of items for the auctions.

“We typically have jewelry and different stuff from the aesthetic places from around town,” she said. “It includes laser hair removal to dermabrasion. We’ll have a gun. We’re trying to have a hunting trip. It’s just various things from businesses from throughout town, including gift certificates and gift baskets.”

Tickets for the charity ball are $65 per person or $120 for a couple.

“Tickets will be available up until the night of the event, or you can purchase them at the door,” Hamner said.

People wanting to purchase tickets can message the Junior Auxiliary through its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JAofSearcy.

“A member can either drop [the tickets] off to them or they can meet us somewhere around town, or we can mail them,” Hamner said.

Tables for groups of four, six and eight are also available for $10 per seat. That is on top of the ticket price, Hamner said.

“They can get with their friends and get a table,” she said.

The ticket price includes entry into the ball, the meal and desserts, as well as access to the casino tables.

“A company from Little Rock brings casino tables like roulette, blackjack and poker,” Hamner said. “You purchase chips separately.”

In addition, a DJ will be playing music.

The honoree for the event is Christine Walker, publisher of Searcy Living.

“We honor someone different every year,” Hamner said. “We introduce that person and take some photos.”

Staff writer Mark Buffalo can be reached at (501) 399-3676 or mbuffalo@arkansasonline.com.